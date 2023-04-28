Friday, April 28, 2023, 2:08 p.m.



Alcantarilla celebrates the Fiestas de Mayo with music, gastronomy, folklore, children’s attractions, parades and events in honor of the Virgen de la Salud from May 12 to 21. The poster of free concerts at the party venue is made up of Beret, M Clan, Los Secretos, Mikel Erentxun, Eskorzo and La Pegatina. Seven other groups, Los Happys, Unrisen Queen, Estoapos, El despertar del silencio, Los Parrandboleros, Penúltimo Tributo and The Tracks, will play in the city squares between the 13th and 18th. In addition, the VI Bruja Pop Festival will take place on the 13th, and the winner of the demo contest will be the opening act for M Clan.

Among the activities of the Federación de Peñas Festeras y Culturales, the children’s parade on Saturday the 13th, the broom throwing and the witch hunt on Wednesday the 17th, the Witch’s trial on Thursday the 18th and the great parade of floats on Saturday the 20th before of the Burning of the Witch, as well as distribution of sweets for children, ham tasting, Meat Pie Night and parades.

The acts in honor of the patron saint of Alcantarilla focus on the Virgen de la Salud Pilgrimage from the Hermitage of Agua Salá to the Church of San Pedro (May 13), the Huertana Mass and the Offering of Flowers (on the 19th). and the traditional procession on Sunday 21, with a firework display and the Chupinazo during the arrival at the Church of San Pedro.

For the little ones there will be a fair in the festival area from May 12 with attractions, fast food stalls, costume jewelery and shooting booths. There will be two Children’s Days, on Tuesday the 16th and Wednesday the 17th, with offers at all the attractions.

The mayor of Alcantarilla, Joaquín Buendía; the president of the Federación de Peñas Festeras y Culturales, Juan Sornichero, and the Big Brother of the Brotherhood of the Virgen de la Salud, Diego Guzmán, presented the complete program of events this Friday. In this sense, the councilor pointed out that “thanks to everyone’s collaboration, Alcantarilla offers residents and visitors ten consecutive days of street activities for all tastes and for all ages, from the Election Gala of the Queens of the Fiestas, which officially opens the calendar, to the fireworks display at the arrival of the procession of Nuestra Señora de la Salud, which closes the fiestas this year.