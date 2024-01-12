Concerts of stand-up comedian Bely have been canceled in two countries

Concerts of stand-up comedian Ruslan Bely canceled in Thailand and Indonesia

Concerts of the popular Russian stand-up comedian Ruslan Bely (recognized by the Ministry of Justice of the Russian Federation as a foreign agent) was canceled in two countries. Baza writes about this in Telegram.

According to the publication, we are talking about Indonesia and Thailand. The performances were scheduled to take place on January 7, 9 and 11. Those who purchased tickets for them received messages that the events would not take place. The reason for the cancellation of the performances was not given.

The comedian himself said that he received a verbal request not to hold concerts. According to Bely, his speeches were canceled at the request of the Russian consulate.

Bely was added to the register of foreign agents in September 2023. According to the Ministry of Justice, the comedian “took part in the creation of messages and materials from foreign agents for an unlimited number of people.” The department also stated that the comedian formed a negative image of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation (RF Armed Forces).