One of the most anticipated dates for all Peruvians must be October 31. Traditionally, in our country, two important events are celebrated that bring together masses of different ages: Halloween and Day of the Creole song. Promoters take advantage of this day to offer concerts and the capital is filled with lights. You can attend cumbia, salsa and more musical genres shows. Check this note to find out where your favorite artist or group performs.

What concerts are there on Halloween 2023 in Lima?

Discover here the concerts that will take place this October 31 in Lima:

Reggaeton Lima Festival

On October 31, lovers of the urban genre will be able to enjoy themselves at the Reggaetón Lima Festival. Nicky Jam, Ivy Queen, De La Ghetto, Zion and Lennox, Tito, el Bambino, Rkm and Ken-Y, Consculluela, Maldy and Baby Ranks, Los 4 de Cuba and La Charanga Habanera will be the artists of the show.

Cumbia Halloween

Mauricio Mesones, Marisol and Maricarmen Marín promise to surprise their most loyal fans in a concert that will make everyone dance.

Cumbia lovers have an unmissable event this Tuesday, October 31, when the most anticipated Halloween event is celebrated in Lima. Three great artists of the tropical genre will be present in this spectacular show: Mauricio Mesones, Marisol y la magica del norte and Maricarmen Marín. They will offer many surprises and fun to the public who attend this perfect night of music and dance: Cumbia Halloween.

“I want to invite you this Tuesday the 31st to Cumbia Halloween, I will be with my entire orchestra to sing you all my hits and firsts, there will also be many surprises that day, I look forward to seeing you,” said the singer Marisol.

Halloween with Karibeña

Cumbia will be the protagonist of a musical show that will bring together the most popular artists and groups of the genre. On Tuesday, October 31, the public will be able to enjoy and move to the rhythm of Corazón Serrano, Armonía 10, Deyvis Orosco and Brunella Torpoco at the Mega Plaza in Villa El Salvador, located on Av. Primero de Mayo. It will be an unforgettable night for cumbia lovers.

When is Halloween 2023 in Peru?

Halloween is celebrated every October 31 in several countries around the world, including Peru. However, in our country we also commemorate Creole Song Day, a cultural expression that vindicates Peruvian identity and traditional music. Therefore, many Peruvians celebrate both holidays with different activities, such as costume contests, music festivals, offerings to the dead, and visits to cemeteries. Thus, Halloween in Peru is a mix of tradition and fun that adapts to local customs.

Where will the Reggaeton Lima Festival be?

On October 31, the Reggaetón Festival 4 will be held, an event that will bring together the best urban music artists as part of the Halloween festivities. The main stage will be the San Marcos Stadium, where two platforms will be installed: one main and another circular. In addition, there will be a spectacular lighting and sound setup.

This festival will have two stages in the San Marcos stadium and a great staging that will be accompanied by a show of lights. Photo: composition by Jazmín Ceras/LR/Instagram/Nicky Jam/’Reggaetón Festival 4′

