Concerts | Käärijä and Alan Walker performed in a tram in Helsinki

It was an event of the radio channel Nrj, where the lucky ones got to hear the Cha Cha Cha remix in advance.

Almost the whole world Cha Cha Cha – Käärijä, who charmed with his song ie Jere Pöyhönen a Norwegian DJ performed on a tram in Helsinki on Wednesday by Alan Walker with.

It was an event of the radio channel Nrj, where the lucky ones got to hear Walker Cha Cha Cha remix in advance.

The wrapper published videos of the tram concert on Instagram. In the videos, the artist swayed in the tram in his familiar green bolero, with Walker hiding in a black hoodie and face mask next to him.

About the concert news formerly Yle. According to Yle, the tram ride was rented for the event from Kaupunkilikenne, which owns the trams.

Walker also makes an appearance At the Weekend festival In Espoo in August.