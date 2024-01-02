Great artists in the music industry are preparing to perform concerts in our country this 2024. Stars of the stature of Luis Miguel, the Jonas Brothers, Karol G, Blink-182, among others, promise to arrive in our capital to have an unforgettable meeting on stage with their thousands of fans. Therefore, if you want to be aware of the presentations confirmed so far, in this note we will tell you more details about these artistic events.

Which artists will give concerts in Peru in 2024?

January

Ricky Martin will offer a symphonic concert at the National Stadium this Friday, January 19. Tickets range between S/124 and S/682 and are available on the Joinnus website.

will offer a symphonic concert at the National Stadium this Friday, January 19. Tickets range between S/124 and S/682 and are available on the Joinnus website. Nick Carter from Backstreet Boys: The former member of the American band will arrive in Peru on his 'Who I Am' solo tour. It will be presented on Wednesday, January 24 at the Barranco Convention Center. Tickets are available on the Passline website and cost S/240.

Ricky Martin will present his best musical hits to his Peruvian fans. Photo: Joinnus

February

Don Omar and Ozuna: Both artists will arrive with the Ritual Festival this Saturday, February 3 at the San Marcos Stadium. Individual tickets are available from S/150 to S/399. If you want a box, they cost from S/493 (individual entry for a box) to S/5,800 (the entire box for 10 people). All the information is on the Teleticket website.

Morrissey He will come to Lima with his 40 'Years of Morrissey' tour, this Thursday, February 8, 2024, at the Exhibition Park Amphitheater.

He will come to Lima with his 40 'Years of Morrissey' tour, this Thursday, February 8, 2024, at the Exhibition Park Amphitheater. Luis Miguel in Lima: the 'Sol de México' will delight its fans on two dates: Saturday, February 24 and Sunday, February 25, 2024 at the National Stadium facilities. There are still tickets available for February 25, on the Teleticket website, from S/177.

Lima Music Festival: Sebastián Yatra, Greeicy, Mike Bahía, Piso 21, Nacho and Beéle will perform at the National Stadium on Thursday, February 29. There are tickets available, from S/115 to S/450.

March

Martin garrix He will return to our country on March 1, 2024 with his tour of South America. It will be presented on Friday, March 1 at the Costa 21 multi-space.

He will return to our country on March 1, 2024 with his tour of South America. It will be presented on Friday, March 1 at the Costa 21 multi-space. Laura Pausini returns to Lima with 'Laura Pausini World Tour', she will sing on Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at Arena 1.

returns to Lima with 'Laura Pausini World Tour', she will sing on Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at Arena 1. The Jonas Brothers They return on March 8, 2024 to celebrate their five albums and will play at the National Stadium in Lima. Totally sold out tickets.

They return on March 8, 2024 to celebrate their five albums and will play at the National Stadium in Lima. Totally sold out tickets. Blink-182famous punk-rock band, promises an unforgettable performance on Tuesday, March 12, 2024 at the San Marcos Stadium.

Find out all the information about the next Jonas Brothers concert in Peru. Photo: Teleticket

April

Ultra Peru : the famous electronic music event will take place two days in a row: April 20 and 21, 2024 at the San Marcos Stadium.

: the famous electronic music event will take place two days in a row: April 20 and 21, 2024 at the San Marcos Stadium. Karol G: The popular Colombian singer returns to Lima on Friday, April 12 and Saturday, April 13, 2024 at the National Stadium in Lima with her tour 'Tomorrow will be beautiful Tour'.

The popular Colombian singer returns to Lima on Friday, April 12 and Saturday, April 13, 2024 at the National Stadium in Lima with her tour 'Tomorrow will be beautiful Tour'. Mon Laferte: He promises to enjoy his fans on Tuesday, April 16, 2024, even though there is no confirmed link yet.

He promises to enjoy his fans on Tuesday, April 16, 2024, even though there is no confirmed link yet. Manna: The iconic Mexican band will play on Wednesday, April 17, 2024 at the National Stadium in Lima.

Karol G in Lima. Photo: Teleticket capture

May

Louis Tomlinson: The famous former member of One Direction will return to Lima on May 26, 2024 and will reunite with his fans thanks to the 'Faith in The Future World Tour'.