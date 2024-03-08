March 2024 in Limawill be marked by a large number of concerts of various genres. This month is loaded with musical proposals for all tastes, from salsa to cumbia. Our Peruvian capital is getting ready to receive the most prominent representatives of the local scene such as The Beautiful Light, Son Temptation, Pure Feeling, Daniela Darcourt, Bamboleo, The Van Van of Cuba and The Caro Band.Below, find out about the concert agenda scheduled for March 8 to 10.

Concerts for Friday, March 8

The Van Van of Cuba

The salsa orchestra Los Van Van de Cuba will offer a show at the Scencia de la Molina Convention Centerstarting at 7 pm Tickets can be purchased at Teleticket.

For you woman, tribute to love

The winners of the competition program 'Yo soy' such as Ronald Hidalgo (Juan Gabriel), Hugo Apaza (Ricardo Montaner), Luis Hans (Pedro Infante) and the tribute to Group 5 will offer a show at the El Rosedal tourist restaurantstarting at 10.30 pm Tickets can be purchased at Teleticket.

They are Temptation

The salsa orchestra Son Tentación will offer a show at the Azúcar Club in San Juan de Lurigancho and another show in Kallpa, Villa María del Triunfo.

Concerts on Saturday March 9

La Bella Luz and Son Temptation together

The cumbia group La Bella Luz and the salsa orchestra Son Tentación will offer a show starting at 7 pm at the Santa Rosa market esplanadelocated on Tomás Valle and Bertello avenues.

Daniela Darcourt

The salsa singer Daniela Darcourt will offer a recital called 'Canto de mujer' starting at 8.30 pm at the Grand National Theater, located in San Borja. Tickets can be purchased at Teleticket.

The Great International Orchestra

The Great International Orchestra, led by Christian Domínguez, will offer a private concert at theEl Bosque Club (Chosica headquarters).

The Son Tentación salsa orchestra will offer the following concerts:

Santa Rosa Market in Los Olivos

Punta Bar in Punta Negra

11:11 Club in Independence

Salsa house in La Victoria.

M.D.O.

MDO, a Latin American pop/rock boy band, will offer a concert at the Cocos Convention Centerlocated in Lince, starting at 7.00 pm

Concerts for Sunday, March 10

The salsa singer Daniela Darcourt will offer her second recital 'Canto de mujer' starting at 7:00 pm at the Grand National Theater, located in San Borja. Tickets can be purchased at Teleticket.

Pure Feeling

The Puro Sentimiento concert will be held at theCarretería Pativilca stadium in Barranca.

Cuban Rumba

The salsa orchestras Bamboleo, La Caro Band, Bárbaro Fines y Su Mayimbe, N'Talla, JP 'El Chamaco' and Barrio Fino will offer a show starting at 7 pm at the Banana Boulevard locationlocated at Malecón Checa Avenue 145, Zárate, San Juan De Lurigancho.

What are the concerts in the provinces from March 8 to 10?

The Beautiful Light will offer a concert on March 8 in Plaza de Armas Salaverry, Trujillo, La Libertad.

will offer a concert on March 8 in Plaza de Armas Salaverry, Trujillo, La Libertad. Harmony 10 will give a concert on March 9 on the La Revancha synthetic court, located in Camaná, Arequipa.

