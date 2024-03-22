March 2024 in LimaIt will be marked by a large number of concerts of various genres and artists. This month is loaded with musical proposals for all tastes, from salsa to cumbia. Our capital is getting ready to receive the most prominent representatives of the local scene, such asCorazón Serrano, La Bella Luz, Son Tentación, Eva Ayllón and Agua Marina.Below, find out about the concert agenda scheduled for March 22 to 24.

Concerts for Friday, March 22

Serrano Heart

The cumbia orchestraSerrano Heartled by the Guerrero Neira family, will offer a show at the Huaral social club.

Eva Ayllon

The Creole singer Eva Ayllón will offer a show called 'Un Bolero, un waltz', starting at 10.30 pm in Bianca Convention Center, located in the district of Barranco.

Anniversary of Son Tentación

The Son Tentación orchestra will celebrate its 12th anniversary starting at 9:00 pm at the Cocos Nightclub, located in the district of Lince. Yahaira Plasencia, Daniela Darcourt, Angie Chávez, Kate Candela, Suu Rabanal, Kiara Franco, Amy Gutiérrez, Asmir Young, JP 'El Chamaco', Marisol, Combinación de la Habana, Zaperoko, Los Claveles de la Cumbia, Antonio Cartagena, Bembé and Many more artists will be present at this event. Tickets can still be purchased at Teleticket.

Concerts on Saturday, March 23

Reactivate

The eleventh edition of Peru's multi-genre festival called Reactivate will bring together 24 representatives of music, both foreign and national, on the stage of the Exhibition park. All fans will be able to vibrate with their favorite artists, among which stand out:

Authentic Decadents (From Argentina)

Jerry Rivera (From Puerto Rico)

Gust (From Argentina)

Don Tetto (From Colombia)

Christian Meier

Harmony 10

Raul Romero

Daniela Darcourt

Amen

Deyvis Orosco

Mauricio Mesones

River

Caribbean people from Guadeloupe

Patricio Suárez-Vértiz

Tony Rosado

Zen

Chabelos

Marisol and The Magic of the North

Daniel F.

Havana Combination

Tourist

Olaya Sound System

We The Lion

Skull Neighborhood

Marine Water

This concert ofMarine Waterwill take place in the Santa Rosa Complexin front of Mall Santa Anita, starting at 8:00 pm Tickets can be purchased at Teleticket.

The Beautiful Light

This concert ofThe Beautiful Light will take place in the Santa Rosa Complexin front of Mall Santa Anita, starting at 8:00 pm Tickets can be purchased at Teleticket.

Harmony 10

The groupingHarmony 10will offer presentation at the premisesCoco's Discolocated in the district of Lince.

Concerts for Sunday, March 24

The Beautiful Light

This concert ofThe Beautiful Light It will take place in the Choza Náutica, in the district of Los Olivos.

Marine Water

This concert ofMarine Waterwill be held on siteThe Backwaterlocated on Trapiche Avenue, kilometer 4.5 in Comas, starting at 2:00 pm Tickets can be purchased on the VAOPE.com platform.

What are the concerts in the provinces from March 22 to 24?

Pamela Franco and Christian Dominguez They will be on the same stage for the first time this Saturday, March 23 at the Ingenieros Complex, located in the Ayacucho region.

