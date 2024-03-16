March 2024 in LimaIt will be marked by a large number of concerts of various genres and artists of international stature. This month is loaded with musical proposals for all tastes, from salsa to cumbia. Our Peruvian capital is getting ready to receive big names in world music such as Gilberto Santa Rosain addition to the most prominent representatives of the local scene such asSerrano Heart, The Beautiful Light, Sea Water, Harmony 10, Pure Feeling, Yaipén Brothers.Below, find out about the concert agenda scheduled for March 15 to 17.

Concerts for Friday, March 15

Harmony 10

The concert of Harmony 10 will be held at the Gia Resto Bar, located at 226 Villa María Avenue, in Villa María del Triunfo, starting at 7:00 pm Tickets can be purchased at VAOPE.com.

Independence district anniversary

The Independencia district will celebrate its 60th anniversary starting at 5:00 pm on Bartolomé Ferreyros and Gerardo Unger streets, in the Industrial Zone. Hermanos Yaipén, Deyvis Orosco, La Primerísima del Perú Orquesta, JP el 'Chamaco', Álvaro Rod, Papillon, Los 5 de Oro and many more artists will be present at this event that will be completely free.

Concerts on Saturday March 16

Gilberto Santa Rosa

The salsa performer Gilberto Santa Rosa will offer a show at the Multiespacio Costa 21. Tickets can still be purchased at Teleticket.

Qumbiatozo Q (Radio Nueva Q)

Radio New Q will celebrate its 16th anniversary with the Qumbiatonazo Q starting at 7:00 pm on the Plaza Norte esplanade. Corazón Serrano, Orquesta La Bella luz, Armonía 10, Azucena Calvay, Orquesta La Única Tropical and Amaranta will be present at this event. If you want to buy tickets, you can do so through Teleticket.

Serrano Heart

The cumbia orchestra Serrano Heartled by the Guerrero Neira family, will offer a show at theScencia de la Molina Convention Center. Tickets can be purchased at Teleticket.

Pure Feeling

The Puro Sentimiento concert will be held at the Blue Fiesta Total venue, located on the second floor next to Tres Regiones in the Independencia district.

The Great International Orchestra

The concert of the Great International Orchestra will take place at the Vega Norte Logistics Center, in Trapiche, in the Comas district.

Concerts for Sunday, March 17

Serrano Heart

The grouping Serrano Heart will offer the following concerts:

Local The Backwater , located on Trapiche Avenue, kilometer 4.5 in Comas. Tickets can be purchased on the VAOPE.com platform.

, located on Trapiche Avenue, kilometer 4.5 in Comas. Tickets can be purchased on the VAOPE.com platform. Local Tintay International, located in Villa María del Triunfo. Tickets can be purchased on the VAOPE.com platform.

Marine Water

The Agua Marina cumbia orchestra will offer a show at the El Andén Tourist Complex, located in Puente Piedra, starting at 11 am. Tickets can be purchased at Teleticket.

What are the concerts in the provinces from March 15 to 17?

Yaipén Brotherswill offer a concert on Saturday, March 16 at Boulevard Gastronomico, Piura.

