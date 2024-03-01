March 2024 in Lima It will be marked by a diversity of genres and artists of international stature. This month is full of musical proposals for all tastes, from electronic and rock to cumbia. Our Peruvian capital is getting ready to receive big names in world music such as Martin garrixin addition to prominent representatives of the local scene such as Harmony 10. Below, find out about the scheduled concert agenda of the March 1 to 3.

Concerts for Friday, March 1

Marine water. This show will take place in Vacilandia Park, located on Las Gaviotas Avenue and El Rosal, in Santa Anita. If you want to buy tickets, you can do so through the Vaope.com platform.

Dilbert Aguilar. This pro-health show will take place starting at 3.00 pm in The Huaralino, located in the Naranjal oval, at the intersection with the Panamericana Norte, in Los Olivos. Marisol y La Magia del Norte, Hermanos Yaipén, Bryan Arámbulo, Lucho Cuéllar, Leonard León, Dantes Cardosa, Tamara Gómez, Los Campesinos de Bambamarca, Marco Antonio Guerrero and more artists will be present at this event. If you want to buy tickets, you can do so through the Vaope.com platform.

Martin garrix. This show is scheduled in it Multispace Costa 21, located in the Green Coast, from the San Miguel district. There are still tickets available that you can purchase through Teleticket. Prices vary depending on the area chosen: from 200 to 560 soles.

Concerts on Saturday, March 2

The Beautiful Light. The cumbia orchestra will offer a free show starting at 7 pm at Plaza de Armas CieneguillaEast Lima.

Marine water. This show will take place in The Huaralino, located in Los Olivos, starting at 8 pm, as part of the carnival closing.

Harmony 10. This show will take place at the Scencia de la Molina Convention Center, starting at 9 pm Tickets can be purchased at Teleticket.

Sonora City Festival. It will be developed in the Festiva Convention Centerlocated on the avenue Alfonso Ugarte, near Bolognesi Square​​. Among the confirmed artists is Motorized Santiagowell-known leader of the Argentine band Él Mató a un Police Motorizado, who will perform as a soloist.

In addition, the festival will feature the presence of Gufi, one of the most representative Chilean punk-pop bands in the region. The event will also offer a platform for Peruvian bands of different genres, including rock, indie and pop, with groups such as Inyectores, Asmereír, La Mente, Plug Plug and La Nueva Invasión.

Concerts for Sunday, March 3

The Beautiful Light. The cumbia orchestra will offer a show starting at 12 noon at the venue The Backwaterlocated on Trapiche Avenue kilometer 4.5 in Commas.

Harmony 10. The cumbia group will also perform its show at the venue The Backwater.