Happy National Holidays Peru!! This July 28 and 29 our country celebrates its birthday, as the 201 years of independence of the Republic of Peru are commemorated. After two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, in which musical and artistic events were restricted, this year you can enjoy from a great serenade, urban dances, gastronomic fairs, live music, Afro-Peruvian parties, concerts, circus presentations and many more events without going too far from home.

What activities and events will there be in Fiestas Patrias?

Due to the fourth wave of COVID-19the characteristic military parade will also not be held openly to the public to avoid a large influx of people, but it will be broadcast on national channels and will take place at the facilities of the Army General Headquarters, in the district of San Borja.

However, in Lima we can enjoy other activities. Here we explain when and where to celebrate the Independence of Peru.

Military parade has been developed uninterruptedly during the mandate of Pedro Castillo. Photo: The Popular

Serenade in tribute to the Independence of Peru

This Wednesday, July 27, the Serenade in tribute to Peru, an event that will feature the participation of various musical artists. The historic Plaza San Martín will bring together dancers of modern dance, hip hop, Creole and lyrical music. From 3:00 pm to midnight you can go to enjoy the dancers who will perform on a stage in front of the Bolívar hotel.

Among the artists and groups that will be present are: Licky Moreno, José Luis Saldamando ‘Cochicho’, the Barrios Altos Afro-Peruvian Association (AABA), the Old School Hip Hop Peru community, the Ventanilla es Todo cultural group, Yin Yang Peru, Peru Step, the soprano Romina Pastor Pacheco, the cultural association Expression Youth, Blanca Galdós Cabanillas, Alejandro Chumpitaz and his group Peru, Walter de la Vega and Rap Buca, among others.

In addition, merchants from nearby businesses have announced a mapping-type projection with national elements on the facade of the venue.

“The proposal is that all Peruvians celebrate the National Holidays together. And propose the square as a cultural setting. We are working with Prolima to develop a permanent agenda”, explained César Martínez, manager of the Bolívar hotel.

Serenade in homage to the Independence of Peru. Photo: Instagram/@cochicho.peru

Peruvian prints and parade in the Plaza de Armas

We keep celebrating! This Friday, July 29, the exhibition of Peruvian prints will be held in the heart of the historic center of Lima, specifically in the Main Square. The event will take place between 3:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m.

To close the national month, this Saturday, July 30, you will be able to appreciate a fantastic parade in the Plaza de Armas. The parade will feature costumes and folk dances from Peru and its regions. In the same way as the show the day before, the appointment will be from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Concerts for National Holidays

Music could not be missing in the celebration for the Independence of Peru. Groups of various musical genres came together to present the Festival for National Holidays. Corazón Serrano, Son Tentación, Bembé Orquesta and Zaperoko are some of the artists who will perform this July 29 at Fronteras Unidas de Independencia.

Delicious Peruvian food will also be present to complement the event. Likewise, Creole singers and saya dancers will join. You can buy tickets on the website of https://teleticket.com.pe/they have a cost from S/ 48.00 to S/ 96.00 (until July 27), while, from July 28 to 29, the value will be from S/ 60.00 to S/ 120.00.

Festival for National Holidays. Photo: Teleticket

Sanjuanero Festival in the Huaralino

This July 28, the Huaralino will also celebrate the anniversary of the country, with four Sanjuaneras groups. You can buy tickets on the Teleticket website at a cost from two for S / 60.00 (until today 27) and the same 28 to S / 60.00.

Concert at the Huaralino for National Holidays. Photo: Teleticket capture

sea ​​water

Under the motto “Happy day, Peru, with the richest water!”, the Peruvian northern cumbia group joined the celebration for National Holidays and will perform at the Arena Peru on July 28. Through the Teleticket website, you can purchase tickets from S/ 53.00 to S/ 190.60.