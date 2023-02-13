Still don’t have plans for Valentine’s Day? If you love music and want to enjoy an unforgettable show with your partner or friends, here we tell you which are the best concerts for this special day.

Valentine’s Day 2023 is celebrated this February 14th and it is an ideal opportunity to celebrate love and friendship with the most special people for you. If you are one of those who likes to make plans and go out on this date, it is important that you know what the concerts most anticipated for the most romantic day of the year. From the melodic ballads of Sin Bandera to the rhythmic cumbia of Agua Marina, below we show you the best options to enjoy live music by Valentine’s Day.

marine water

Tickets for “Cumbia y amor”, a concert that will take place on the same February 14thare already on sale through the Joinnus platform.

Prices by zones:

Overall: S/79.90

VIP: S/129

Box (12 people): S/2,100

Romeo Santos

The Dominican-American singer-songwriter arrived in Lima on his private plane and is already in our city to delight his fans from this Friday, February 10 to February 14. Here we show you what are the prices of your Show at the National Stadium.

Prices by zones:

Only with me: S/670

The handkerchief: S/459

Drink: S/341

East: S/435

West: S/435

North Grandstand: S/176

Sin Bandera in “Love Under the Stars”

Lima will have the presence of the Mexican duo Sin Bandera, Axel from Argentina, the Spanish Andy & Lucas and Beret, and the Peruvian Anna Carina. Tickets for the festival are available from S/193 soles with any means of payment at www.entradaya.com and at the Canout theater box office.

Prices by zones:

Golden Plus: S/445

Platinum Vip: S/389

VIP: S/297

Overall: S/193

“Long live Andean music – Valentine’s Edition”

If you want to warm up your engines for the day of love and friendship, this Sunday, February 12, they will perform at the Parque de la Exposición amphitheater William Luna, Mac Salvador, Raíces D’ Jauja, Pelo D’ Ambrosio, Milena Warthon and Projection, from Bolivia.

Prices by zones: