Concerts Faith No More will arrive in Helsinki in June 2022

An American band Faith No More will perform at Kaisaniemi Park in Helsinki In The Park at the big concert in the summer of 2022.

Faith No More has performed in Finland several times before. In 2015, the band played in the Province of Seinäjoki. It appeared in Kaisaniemi in 2009.

The concert will also feature American Ugly Kid Joe and Irish Therapy ?.

Tickets for the gig will go on sale next Monday.

Originally Faith No More was scheduled to perform in Finland last summer, at Tuska Open Air. However, the incident was canceled due to a coronavirus pandemic, and the same happened this summer.