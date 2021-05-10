Monday, May 10, 2021
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Concerts Faith No More will arrive in Helsinki in June 2022

by admin
May 10, 2021
in World
0

The band has previously performed in Kaisaniemi in 2009.

An American band Faith No More will perform at Kaisaniemi Park in Helsinki In The Park at the big concert in the summer of 2022.

Faith No More has performed in Finland several times before. In 2015, the band played in the Province of Seinäjoki. It appeared in Kaisaniemi in 2009.

The concert will also feature American Ugly Kid Joe and Irish Therapy ?.

Tickets for the gig will go on sale next Monday.

Originally Faith No More was scheduled to perform in Finland last summer, at Tuska Open Air. However, the incident was canceled due to a coronavirus pandemic, and the same happened this summer.

Faith No More performed in Seinäjoki in 2015.­Picture: Juha Metso

.
#Concerts #Faith #arrive #Helsinki #June

Tags:
admin

admin

Next Post

Erdogan sharply criticized Israel's actions in Jerusalem

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

Connect with us

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.

Open chat
Want Guest Post?