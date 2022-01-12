The social network Tik Tok announced in December that it would hold the ‘Tik tok awards’ event in Latin America to reward the continent’s greatest content creators in different categories on January 13.

The nominees in each category were announced on January 3 through a live broadcast on the account of the renowned content creator of Tik Tok. Domelipa.

To choose the winners of the different awards in each of the nominations, the platform left the users and fans of the tiktokers to be the ones to act as the jury. voting for your favorite through the official website of the social network until January 11.

Some of the categories are: fashion, favorite athlete, entertainment, knowledge, online gamer, flavor, favorite celebrity of the year, comedy, makeup, emerging artist, favorite artist, among others.

(Read more: Daddy Yankee worries his followers after closing his social networks).

How to see the awards gala?

The award event of the ‘Tik tok awards’ in its first edition will be held next Thursday January 13th and will be broadcast on the official account in Spanish of the social network @tiktoklatam at 7:00 pm Colombian time.

Tomorrow is the #TikTokAwards 😎!, Do not miss them at 9PM by @ tiktok_español and discover the winners. 🏆🔥 – TikTok LatAm (@TikTokLatAM) January 11, 2022

The digital content creator Brianda deyanara and the actor Daniel Sosa They will be in charge of presenting the gala, one of the most anticipated by influencers from across the continent.

In addition, so that people can enjoy the event, the application launched three different filters in order for Internet users to feel part of the gala. In these you can get involved in the theme of the awards, look like you are on a red carpet and surrounded by microphones or cameras.

(Read on: Model Valentina Boscardin died of complications from covid-19).

Filters of the Tik Tok Awards.

Presentations

In turn, the event will feature presentations by emerging Latino artists and others with great experience who are popular on the social network, such as: Farruko, Leon Beinden, Camilo Echeverry and Bruses.

In turn, these performers are nominated for categories of musical trends.

Colombians nominated

There are more than 20 Colombian personalities nominated in these awards, which aim to give statuettes to the favorites of Latin America.

Singers like Karol G, J Balvin, Yatra and Camilo Echeverry in favorite artist; while the songs ‘In da ghetto’ by J Balvin and ‘Ropa cara’ by Camilo are nominated for favorite music trends.

Jeffrey Navarro in favorites of the knowledge; Frede Brocha and Juanes Sanchez in favorite of taste; Ely Bell’s and I’m Kari in gamer online; Cata Vega and Kida Warriors in sport; Agus privi and Alex Destreza as favorites fitness; Felipe Saruma and Leonel Fransezze in comedy; Barbie Bacy Danny Alzate in favorite of the hack; Melissa Parra in fashion; actress Carmen Villalobos in celebrity Favorite of the Year and Thalas Favorite of the gaming.

For one of the most acclaimed categories, fav of favs, it is nominated Alejandro Nieto.

More news:

Sadness and admiration, what caused Arelys Henao’s novel in the audience

Former porn actress reveals she can’t walk due to rare disease

Indigo: Evaluna and Camilo would have revealed the sex of their baby

Why do so many people hate musician Kenny G?

Elections 2022: the presidential campaign is also disputed in Tiktok

Trends THE WEATHER