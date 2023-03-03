The word rest does not seem to be part of the dictionary used by the main managers of a sixteenth edition of the Microsonidos festival that continues to fill the city of Murcia with live music weekend after weekend since its programming began at the beginning of last month. February. And better like this.

On this occasion, this essential cultural event offers us a total of three concerts and an initiative related to the world of comics, starting tonight in Ithaca with the performance of Flores, a project led by the Valencian Quique Gallo, at 9:30 p.m. hours and with tickets at 8 and 10 euros.

Also today, at the same time, but in La Yesería and with tickets at 10 and 12 euros, one of the most anticipated concerts of this edition will be held with Bisagra, the splendid duo from Granada specializing in magnetic electro pop-rock with a psychedelic soul. . Regarding Saturday, Diego Corbalán, winner of the 2021 National Comic Award and artistically known as Magius, will be presenting a selection of illustrated sheets specifically for the occasion at the Locoloco Vintage store throughout noon.

Later, when the moon shines as the exclusive protagonist of the firmament, the stage of La Yesería will receive with open arms the energetic pop of Vosotras veréis and the melodic punk of the local band Pedriñanes 77 in a concert that will begin at 9:00 p.m. and with tickets at 12 and 15 euros. Long live Microsounds!