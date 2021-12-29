The world of entertainment It was, without a doubt, one of the hardest hit since the pandemic was decreed. At the international level, bands like Kiss and Guns N ‘Roses that were expected by their thousands of Peruvian fans, had to suspend their presentations this year that leaves us.

It was on July 3, in the middle of the second wave by COVID-19, that the first face-to-face concert was held in El Huaralino. The protagonists of the show, which had a capacity reduced to 40%, were Corazón Serrano and Dilbert Aguilar.

For this coming year, Kiss, the masked band announces its return, news that fills its unconditional hard rock lovers with enthusiasm. Its presentation is scheduled for May 4 at Arena 1, at the San Miguel beach circuit.

Kiss. The masked men arrive in May. Photo: broadcast

This 2022, it also has as its highlight the return of Chris Martin’s band, Coldplay. The appointment will be next September 20, 2022 at the National Stadium and tickets are sold out six hours after they have been put on sale.

The British group will have Camila Cabello as the opening act, which will undoubtedly attract the young audience that follows the former Fifth Harmony member.

Remember that The last time Coldplay came to our country was in 2016, when they appeared before more than ten thousand people. His most recent work was presented in mid-July with his album Music of the spheres, which includes some collaborations with BTS and Selena Gomez.

Chris Martin and Coldplay return to Peru after six years. Photo: broadcast

Another record in sales was the one that originated the announcement of the ex-One Direction Louis Tomlinson show. The star who turns 30 this Friday will be presented on June 1 and his fans in addition to making a long virtual queue, ended up selling out the tickets.

Louis Tomlinson. Ex One Direction sings in June. Photo: broadcast

The Colombian Karol G, considered the queen of trap and reggaeton, is another of the stars announced, although their representatives have not yet revealed the date or place.

Karol G. Show of the Colombian star in intrigue. Photo: broadcast

Another female figure who has her fans on hold is the Mexican Danna Paola, who has released two albums Sie7e and KO Precisely in KO the topic that has caused the most talk is Kaprichosa, with whom according to the critics, the Mexican star of pop “recovers that spark of ‘Bad Fame’”.

Danna Paola. The day and place are yet to be revealed. Photo: broadcast

For the romantics of always, the divo José Luis Perales also announces his visit. The voice of the all-time classic ‘And how is he?’ He will sing on March 22 and 23 at the Gran Teatro Nacional.