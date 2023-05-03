“I have never been paid for the concert 10 years ago”: Ardemagni points the finger at the unions

A new controversy is unleashed on the May 1 concert organized in Rome by the CGIL, CISL and UIL trade unions. The protagonist this time is the radio host Marco Ardemagniwho launches accusation on the occasion of the 10th anniversary of the edition in which he participated together with Philip Solibello “to be footmen” of Geppi Cucciari: “Have a happy birthday, it’s been ten years. E still waiting for the balance of the invoice“, so denounces Ardemagni in a post on Facebook.

For years the voice of Rai Radio2’s Caterpillar transmission, Ardemagni recalls how in many years of career, the only bill that has not been paid so far is precisely that of the organized concert by the unions, moreover on Labor Day. “I know that the problem of non-payment has touched many othersincluding many who do harder jobs than mine, such as toolmakers or sound engineers, even in previous editions, just search the net – writes the conductor – And yet the unions (the usual three) they have always hanged it, to put it old-fashioned”.

And in the post it is precisely to the general secretaries of the trade unions that Ardemagni then addresses: “Who knows, maybe Maurizio Landinior Pier Paolo Bombardieri or Luigi Barra they want to carry out a small internal investigation to erase this shame, because I think it’s bad not to pay those who work for workers (unless we agree beforehand, and we would have done it too “. At this point, if ever the money should they arrive, continues Ardemagni, “I would be of the opinion of pay any balanceincluding interest, at the Unicef ​​fundraiser for the children of Ukraine also in partial compensation for the embarrassing speech by Carlo Rovelli. I would only keep the VAT that the revenue agency claimed in advance on the balance that never occurred and the travel expenses”.

