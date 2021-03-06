Concert Young soloists ventured to the Music Hall at the last minute and presented creepily good skills and energy

The last orchestral concert before the closing showcased the creepily good skills and energy of children and young people.

Concert. Concert by the Radio Symphony Orchestra’s Young Soloists at the Music Hall as a TV and online concert on Friday. – Sinding, Goedicke, Bottesini, Dvořák.

Four a brave child and young man ventured to the Music Hall stage in the midst of a corona pandemic on Friday as they had been selected for a concert by the Radio Symphony Orchestra’s Young Soloists.

This is a tradition that began in 1950 and was once chosen Paavo Berglund, Ralf Gothóni and Esa-Pekka Salonen as well as talents that have ended up as orchestral musicians and in other fields, for example.

Usually there are tough qualifiers for the concert, but due to the pandemic, the RSO now invited four soloists recommended by its network of teachers and musicians.

The pandemic orchestra had been truncated to 35-40 people, which could make it easier for young soloists to be heard. Tickets were not sold due to the pandemic, but in live online and television broadcast, the balance was good.

Concert preparations were at a very advanced stage when the government announced a state of closure, the nature of which has been thoroughly clarified.

“We decided that this concert would still be played with the safest possible arrangements,” RSO curator Tuula Sarotie said.

“It would have been heartbreaking if the preparation of these young people had been wasted at the last minute.”

First was consulted by a Norwegian Christian Sindingin A set in the old style, which he composed in Berlin in 1888 while spending evenings in the artist circle, which also included a scholarship student Jean Sibelius.

The base for the guys was Augustiner Bräu on the stages of Potsdamer Brüde, and something of the group’s heartyness has also caught on to the composition.

Lilja Haatainen­

The soloist was only 10 years old Lilja Haatainen, which giggled like the then 11-year-old cellist at the 2009 Young Soloists concert Jonathan Roozeman once.

What they had in common was a strong will to express themselves, an enjoyment of music that inspired even the listeners, and an amazing maturation of the structure at about a young age. Fantastic!

Ilona Turriago­

12-year old trumpeter Ilona Turriago presented Aleksandr Goedicken (1877–1957) a very promising short and demanding concert tour.

Musically, it was unfortunate that the pipeline break in Perusmäki, Espoo, and the requirement to cook food and drinking water caused beeps that were repeated from time to time through online and television broadcasts. Fortunately, the RSO promised to clean up the beeps from the Arena’s recording.

Venla Lahti­

Spring high school graduates, double bass players Venla Lahti called Bottesin work Grande Allegro alla Mendelssohn.

Great, mature performance! Let’s hear the double bass as a solo instrument more often, when there are enough fine Finnish concerts Veli-Matti Puumalan Taosta for example Kalevi Ahon to the concert.

Oona Birch fabric­

Short at the end of the concert a cellist Oona Birch fabric (p. 2003) played Antonín Dvořákin Rondon for cello and orchestra in G minor. It’s a mature composition made just before the famous cello concert, and it was a good performance.

Conductor Erkki Lasonpalo and the RSO supported the young soloists in places with exemplary enthusiasm.

Sure, the atmosphere would have been even warmer if the pandemic were over and a hall full of crowds.

Next From the beginning of the week, for example, the RSO and the Helsinki City Orchestra will move to the chamber music program due to the pandemic, which will bring a breeze of chamber music-focused summer festivals to Kuhmo and Naantali.

But orchestras make the best progress when they are allowed to play as full-length orchestras in addition to chamber music.

Hopefully we will get back to safe orchestral concerts as soon as possible. And a live audience at the Music Hall.

You can return to the Arena concert recording behind this link.