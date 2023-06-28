Culiacán, Sinaloa.- With the purpose of raising funds for the spine operation required by the Sinaloan singer orenda gerardothe show will be offered “Bohemian Night“, this friday june 30 from 20:00 to 24:00in it Culiacán Culture Casino.

event with cause

During the evening, attendees will be able to have a great time while enjoying an unforgettable musical show by the musical group Aztec trio.

Orenda Gerardo commented that the songs have been carefully selected to offer a splendid repertoire made up of the greatest hits of Mexican music.

Those present will also have the opportunity to participate in a raffle to win an oil painting created by the renowned plastic artist, Yolanda Aguilar.

Gerardo stressed that during the event, the guests will have all the comforts to make the evening a very pleasant moment, with refrigeration systems in the room. In addition, wine and snacks such as bread and cheese will be offered to the public.

Tickets cost $300 pesos. and can be purchased at the Coffee & Fruit restaurant on Boulevard Universitarios or through the Orenda Gerardo Facebook page.