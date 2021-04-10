Concert The disaster at the premiere of Pekka Kuusisto and Klaus Mäkelä – “live broadcast” was an earlier recording that was interrupted twice

According to the Tapiola Sinfonietta, “live recording a few hours before the release is really common in the world”.

Tapiola Sinfonietta conducted by Klaus Mäkelä and Pekka Kuusisto in an online concert on Friday. Soloists Kuusisto, violin, and Mäkelä, cello. – Zinoviev, Shaw, Mozart.

Damnable the pandemic also puts the communication of orchestras at a hard time. Klaus Mäkelän the artistic partner of the Tapiola Sinfonietta of the season had to culminate in a “live stream”, ie a live Youtube webcast without an audience Sauli Zinoviev duon Double Trouble to the premiere, in which he plays the cello and Pekka Kuusisto violin.

However, the stage “emptied” suspiciously in seconds Mozartin after the symphony. And the performance ended in the middle about halfway through, after which a technical defect was reported. When clearly the same performance was interrupted a second time at the same point, the orchestra admitted in a Youtube comment that the premiere was indeed a pre-recording that could not be broadcast entirely due to a technical error.

What ever? One of the few pandemic-time substitutes for live performances is the enchantment of live broadcast.

When asked, the orchestra says it decided to pre-record the premiere as early as Wednesday, but it didn’t even say on Friday during the concert on its website and Youtube channel that the premiere wasn’t a “live stream,” unlike the rest of the concert. It wasn’t until Saturday morning that the recording was received intact on Youtube.

Curator of the Tapiola Sinfonietta Maati Rehorin according to “live recording a few hours before release is really common in the world”. He regrets that the matter was not clearly communicated before the disaster. The wording has now been corrected.

For comparison, I also asked the Radio Symphony Orchestra. Curator Tuula Sarotie replies that a broadcast reported as a live broadcast is, in their case, “always completely live, except for interviews”.

Tapiola The symphony concert was quite good before the final start and included as many as three compositions by Sauli Zinoviev (b. 1988). After all, it is a composer who Mäkelä (b. 1996), chief conductor of the Oslo Philharmonic and Orchester de Paris, also takes to the world.

Zinoviev’s cello concerto Die Welt – Ein Tor that is, the World Gate (2017) also played recently In a concert by the Radio Symphony Orchestra. The soloist was Sirja Nironen, who took full advantage of manuscripts and obsessions that required performances.

Now Mäkelä, who has a cellist background, took care of the soloist’s parts and Pekka Kuusisto was the conductor.

Mäkelä showed that a less manic and obsessive approach does not spoil Friedrich Nietzschen a poem-inspired concert in which the four broad cadences of the cello are counterbalanced by rather ascetic orchestral parts.

Less is more, as long as it is less intense and obsessive enough, Zinoviev seems to have thought.

Cello Concerto a violin concerto was born in 2017 (Der Leiermann). Now Mäkelä changed to conductor and Pekka Kuusisto to become soloist.

Zinoviev’s tone palette is wider than a cello concerto and he gives Kuusisto free rein to improvise in cadences. The simple Leiermann theme was varied quite differently throughout the concert, and in the end there was such a horror-romantic mood that Zinoviev would probably be interested in film music lovers as well.

Double Trouble Your premiere of the duo reinforced the image of Zinoviev as an easy-to-understand and compelling contemporary composer when it was finally heard as a whole. The fragile tones and motor repetition also alternated and in places resembled the composer’s rock digging. The cellist once even got a “super motorbike” instruction note on the notes, and that’s right.

Concert the other living composer was Caroline Shaw, by Entr’acte has at least as much debt to one of the Brentano Quartet Haydnthan Zinoviev’s works (horror) for romance. Shaw talks about the “Lisa in Wonderland” effect, where Haydn’s ingredients turn into something else. The end result was a nice toned and breathable, but not memorable music.

Mendelssohnsection changed for pandemic reasons to Mozart’s Symphony No. 40, an immortal masterpiece. As a symphonist, Mozart rose to a whole new level in these very last symphonies. In which direction would he have proceeded? We can only dream of how interesting Mozart and Beethoven it would have been a symphonic event if Mozart had been allowed to live longer.

The performance was of high quality, but the Tapiola Sinfonietta and Mäkelä would have achieved even better if the pandemic were over, the distances between the players were normal and the audience was there. Being on the spot in a real concert situation is now even more eagerly awaited!

