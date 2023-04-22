Concert | Russian star conductor Bruckner lacked depth – this is how the RSO decides which Russian musicians it still invites to perform

Conductor Tugan Sohiyev, who left his Russian and French orchestras with the great invasion of Russia, balanced the giant symphony calmly, but the rhythmic direction was loose. Many are surprised that Russian musicians are still invited to perform in Finland.

The Radio Symphony Orchestra conducted by Tugan Sohijev at Musiikkitalo on April 21, 2023. – Bruckner.

Russian- and an Ossetian and a Russian citizen who left his French orchestra with the great invasion Tugan Sohiyev still making a big career.

Now he had time to spend some time leading the Radio Symphony Orchestra, and soon the Munich Philharmonic will tour to places such as Vienna’s Musikverein and Leipzig’s Gewandhaus.

But there is room for improvement. At least in Sohijev’s Bruckner conducting.

In the music house Sohiyev preferred a rather airy approach in Bruckner’s eighth symphony. Especially in the lyrical parts of the romantic masterpiece, the sound was delightful at its best.

He focused a lot on the nuances of balancing, but surprisingly little on rhythmic precision. So there were interesting things happening on the surface level of the music, but there was a lack of poignancy and a deeper pulse and musical undercurrents got less attention.

Bruckner’s strategy also included showing how music sometimes finds its way, as it were, through trial and error. In these passages, Sohiyev sometimes left the conducting so little that the musicians themselves had to try to find rhythmic unity.

It turned out that the large machinery of the colossus would be needed rhythmically clearer passages from the conductor as well and more careful roughing in rehearsals, when small inaccuracies are cleaned up.

One often becomes an excellent Bruckner conductor only in late middle age. Sohijevi, born in 1977, still has a long way to go.

He still didn’t reach Bruckner interpretation, for example who recently led HKO Gianandrea Noseda let alone with RSO deeply soulful Bruckner baths having offered by Herbert Blomstedt to the spheres.

When the small but surprisingly many moments of misfortune in the first part were overcome, the famous scherzo contained many enjoyable moments. The legendary Adagio was beautiful at its best, although the sanctity that was important to Bruckner was lacking.

In the final, Sohijev was at his best and RSO was also at his great normal level.

The ingredients of the different parts were combined impressively in an unforgettable climax into the kind of harmony that the world would very much need.

RSO does not require Russian guests to publicly condemn the attack – HKO has the same line

The radio now visited in front of the symphony orchestra Tugan Sohiyev left the positions of chief conductor of both the Bolshoi Theater in Moscow and the Théâtre du Capitole orchestra in Toulouse at the beginning of the Russian invasion and retired to the countryside in Britain.

He felt that he had been pressured to choose either the Russians he loved or the French musicians he loved. He didn’t want to choose and left both orchestras.

A double departure and a universal pacifist statement were enough. Gradually, the calendar began to fill up again, and the career in the West was saved.

Similar general pacifist statements were not enough for the general director of the Mariinsky Theater in St. Petersburg Valery Gergiev case. The situation is also different. Gergiev remains in his top position in Russia and has been Vladimir Putin a public supporter in a completely different way than Sohijev, who emphasized his apolitical nature.

Gergiev’s career is over in the West, at least for now.

Multi the emigre Russian artist has condemned the attack on his own initiative. This is how, for example, next week’s top guest of RSO, who was born in Russia, worked Boris Giltburgwho has been a citizen of Israel for a long time.

What about Sohiev? In 2016, HS asked him about the occupation of Crimea and the fighting in eastern Ukraine. He declined to comment and reasoned: “It would take too much space from my brain, which needs to focus on orchestral scores”. He did say that he was worried about the freedom of Polish artists.

This time, Sohiyev announced through an intermediary that he could talk about the subject, but “only after the end of the war”.

He hopes it will happen before the next visit to Finland in November.

RSO does not demand a public condemnation of the attack from Sohijev or others.

“It might lead to a prison sentence or other danger for the artist or his family. Instead, we investigate the backgrounds of every Russian and do not arrest anyone who supports the Russian regime and the war, has performed in the Donbass region or Crimea after 2014, plays an instrument owned by the Russian state, or is on the EU’s sanctions list”, RSO’s superintendent Tuula Sarotie your line already last fall.

Now he adds that even artists who work mostly with Russian funding, such as the members of the soloists of St. Petersburg’s Mariinsky Theater, do not get invitations in this situation.

Helsinki director of the city orchestra Aleksi Malmberg tells that the line is converging with RSO. HKO also does not require Russian guests to publicly condemn the attack, but background investigations are carried out.

This applies for example Susanna Mälkin the Russian mezzo-soprano of the closing concert of the season Viktoria Karkachevawho lives in Germany and has a career in the West.

“We go through the backgrounds and activities of our visiting artists on a case-by-case basis, in order to ensure the trust and shared world of values ​​required for close artistic cooperation,” Malmberg repeats.

HKO’s revisions also aim to ensure that the guest has not, for example, publicly supported Russia’s large-scale attack on Ukraine.

Decisions is done on a case-by-case basis and sometimes by asking the authorities. Still, they are not easy in possible borderline cases.

That’s why it’s worth having a public discussion on the matter in the future.