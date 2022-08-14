Concert Reviews | Flow’s Saturday was a celebration of iconic female voices: Bikini Kill showed that rebellion is still needed and Florence and the Machine invited the audience to cult times

Bikini Kill, pioneers of the feminist punk movement, filled the Red Arena tent. Saturday’s headliner Florence and the Machine was safely virtuoso.

When Kathleen Hanna sings the first verses of the song New Radio, it’s clear that his iconic voice has retained its staying power from the 1990s to the present day.

“I’m the little girl at the picnic who won’t stop pulling her dress up”, she declares full of mock defiance.

Bikini Kill performed on the Saturday night of the Flow festival after a two-year postponement and gathered the Red Arena tent to such a full audience that not everyone could even fit inside.

Founded in 1990, the forerunner of the feminist Riot grrrl punk movement is, after thirty years, a less radical nostalgia act in its message, but at the same time still relevant in its purifying anger.

“We are excited that we have to return to the United States, where abortions have been made illegal and our rights have been taken away from us,” Hanna grins. But you just have to keep fighting, he declares, kicking the invisible enemy on stage.

Bikini Kill often remembered for its luminous front image, but the band’s gig relied on democracy between its members and deservedly brought the band’s drummer to the fore Tobi Vailwho rose from behind the drums to the arm of the mic three times.

One of the original members of the group Kathi Wilcoxwho played bass while Tyyne was lounging in her sequin sheath dress, switched to drums at times.

Vail’s charisma finally brought a sense of danger to the rather tame mood as he roared wildly Hamster Baby towards the end of the gig.

Drummer Tobi Vail also took the mic, talked about his enthusiasm for Finland, criticized big social media companies and advocated for zine culture.

As expected, the crown jewel of the gig was the last to be heard Rebel Girl, whose words the audience could roar along with. The song encapsulates the spirit of Bikini Kill and the entire Riot grrrl movement, which dreamed of solidarity between women:

“That girl thinks she’s the queen of the neighborhood, I got news for you, she is!”

The Red Arena tent was acoustically a nightmare for the heavy guitar player, at least when followed from behind. Further on, it was difficult to hear the interludes, let alone understand the lyrics, which is certainly not a prerequisite for a good punk gig. Still, this kind of music shouldn’t be played quietly, but the groove should be felt in the bones.

In addition to Tobi Vail and Kathleen Hanna, the original bass player Kathi Wilcox is also present. At least Erica Dawn Lyle (not pictured) plays guitar as a new member.

Saturday’s main stage the last performer was the safely virtuosic British indie great Florence and the Machine, who also performed on the same stage in 2015. It’s not a very exciting headlining act from the festival, but by Florence Welch his scalp-tingling voice and stage charisma charmed the audience.

Welch himself has photographed the New York Times in the interviewthat his stage persona is a mix X-Men– the comics superhero Rogue and the ghost of the Victorian era.

Welch flew onto the stage in white lace like a shimmering supernatural apparition. The gig started anew Dance Fever with a song from the album Heaven is Hereto the pounding rhythm of which he cast spells and thrashed Suspiria– in the film’s ritualistic spirit.

Florence Welch’s stage performance inspired a new album of horror movie themes.

Drawing from horror movies and the artist’s existential horror, the album determined the overall tone and dramatic spirit of the show, but the track list was built to serve the fans.

Soon after the first new songs, a streak of hits started, where the nobles of the breakup songs were tamped down Ship to Wreck and What kind of Man from the album How Big, How Blue, How Beautiful. Dog Days Are Over was drawn according to a long pattern, with Welch asking the audience to put away their phones and “live in the moment”.

Welch brought to the stage a unique mixture of shyness and sensitivity (in the middle of the show he asked someone in front of the stage to apparently stop taking photos and said he was anxious) and amazing swagger (he performed Dream Girl Evil -hanging over the front rail of the song, taking support from the audience’s hands).

At the end of the one and a half hour gig, in the last song of the encore Rabbit Heart (Raise it Up) we went back to the ritual of the beginning, when the singer declared that the audience was now part of Florence and the Machine’s “cult” and asked people to raise “sacrificial gifts” on their shoulders.

On stage, Florence Welch was at times eerily ethereal and at times raunchy.

The gig however, the most intimate and touching moment was experienced a little before this. Welch said that one of the songs has been so painful for him that he has not performed it once in ten years. Never Let Me Go played a mournfully melancholic and stripped down version and grew from silence to a huge tidal wave.

In the arc of the drama, it’s like a reference to the song from the new album heard at the beginning of the gig Kingin which he ponders what kind of suffering is worthy of art:

“Everything you’re best at is the thing that hurts the most.” The pain sparkles like diamond rings, and the singer has to go to war to find substance in the songs, Welch sings.

In the hands of many other interpreters, such a romanticization of suffering would easily turn into awkward pathos, but if anything Welch masters the theater of great emotions.