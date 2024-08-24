Concert review | YUP made a comeback in their own way – these songs were heard

Concert review|The band proved at Tavastia that bassist Valtteri Tynkkynen’s sudden compositions work perfectly as instrumentals.

YUP Instrumental at Tavastia on Friday 23.8.

In the process when PMMP started their first concert at the Olympic Stadium, Tavastia’s stage was taken over by another favorite band from the past years, blessed with a combination of letters that stimulate the imagination.

In YUP’s return, there is at least no wooing of the audience or the taste of funding – nostalgia again judging from the audience, who are in their mid-forties and remarkably enthusiastic about it.

At gigs of instrumental prog bands, you rarely jump in the air in unison. A drummer helped in the performance Janne Mannonen playing that straightens corners, draws from hc and metal music, which has been the band’s secret weapon for decades.

Keyboard player Petri from Tiai confirmed the organist who was involved in many of them Antti Pitkäjärvi. This ensured that there was more going on in the sudden songs than the audience had time to notice.

YUP released their first instrumental record, Opus 1, after a 15-year hiatus last spring. At the first official gig of the return tour, we heard not only the new album in its entirety, but also carefully – too carefully – selected gems from the abundant catalog.

Called the second time Overnight guests caused a sigh of relief in the audience that turned into wild applause: the classics could be heard as well.

Singing chart-toppers who would have made a comeback as an instrumental band are hardly known in the history of music. Few would have the guts or even the arranging skills to pull off such a trick, but YUP proved that such a return ultimately leaves the listener with more to experience than the usual one-on-one nostalgia trip.

I had time see the singer-guitarist Jarkko Martikainen YUP, which appeared as its front image, live more than ten times between 1999 and 2008. In the band’s fan culture, there is a strong, albeit tempered with humor, Eka demo oli paras type of thinking.

His first song in Finnish Turf sauna YUP didn’t play this time either, but the familiar shouts created a homey atmosphere and proved that the audience warmed up to the instrumental band as well. Although, it seems that mostly true fans will find their way to the gig, because it would be easy to imagine YUP equipped with Martikainen selling out Tavastia several times over. Now the space was not even half full.

Speaker’s the guitarist alternated in the role Jussi Hyyrynen and a bass player who danced freely Valtteri Tynkkynen. The return of Tynkkynen, who has developed a recognizable musical language, to the music industry is pleasing. The last to be presented is the deceased Anssi Tikanmäki paragraph Morning on the plains proved that Tynkkynen’s compositions do not pale next to the masters of instrumental music.

A good example is recent Ruined Totemwhose loud guitar riff could find a home, for example, as the theme song of a Suomi documentary series. Instead, the instrumental YUP could still develop the solo parts of the old material.