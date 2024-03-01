Concert review | Ysärihiphop is not just nostalgia, GZA showed at his sold-out show

GZA, known from Wu-Tang Clan, reminded us at his concert that rap music can be dangerous, intelligent and grooving at the same time.

Rap

GZA & The Phunky Nomads at Korjaamon Vaunusal on Thursday 29.2.

Vesa Beach

Wu-Tang Clan probably the most unlikely success stories in popular music. The group of nine rappers who emerged from poor conditions on New York's Staten Island was the first in hip-hop, where not only the lyrics but also the music sounded genuinely menacing.

Wu-Tang's combination of dirty soul, kung fu movies, religious references and raw street menace hardly convinced record companies even in the open-minded 1990s – not until the appeal was practically proven at the grassroots level.

However, the band and their solo projects released numerous successful releases in the 1990s, several of which have nothing to do with pop. Especially Wu-Tang Forever (1997) hung on the charts even in such a rap periphery as Finland.

One of the most notable Wu-Tang records is by GZA, aka The Genius By Gary Grice (b. 1966) Liquid Swords (1995), whose gems the Maestro arrived in Finland to perform for the third time now.

GZA is The oldest member of the Wu-Tang that Method Man lived Clifford Smith Jr. (b. 1971) already on the band's debut album describes himself as the head of the Voltron robot formed by the group. True to his nickname The Genius, GZA has been interested in quantum physics in this millennium and has talked with leading physicists in public.

In the end, GZA has not made the same departures from the Wu-Tang group as the other members and has more than them taken over the role of a nostalgia act. He performs quite gesturally but captivatingly, precisely articulating with an even narrower sound field.

I'm sold out The audience at Korjaamo's Vaunusal proved with their Wu shirts, W hand signs and well-studied rhymes that it's not just about nostalgia. Younger generations have also clearly discovered hip-hop.

This time, GZA was accompanied by the excellent funk jazz group The Phunky Nomads, who brought a new kind of groove and kick to the songs. Liquid Swords -bassist who played one note in the minimalist atmosphere of the album Djibril Toure seemed bored at times, but when we got to the more cheerful “Clan In Da Front” from Wu-Tang's debut album, the band was already on fire.

The violinist Phearnone ie Shayshahn MacPherson as the gig progressed, indulged in more and more daring adventures along the fingerboard and also grabbed the mic.

The tradition-conscious drummer of the band Ramsey Jones is not only Grice's cousin, but also the only deceased original member of Wu-Tang, the legendary Ol' Dirty Bastard, aka by Russell Jones (1968–2004) older brother. ODB was the group's biggest showman and rock star, who Shimmy Shimmy Ya -song got a really enthusiastic reception at Korjaamo's gig.

A few with few exceptions, GZA stuck to his own verses, so shorter versions of the songs were performed than the recorded versions. There were a couple of dozen of them in the gig that lasted a little over an hour, and the atmosphere remained upbeat.

Finland has also been experiencing a period of hip-hop nostalgia for a few years now, the latest manifestations of which are SMC Lähiörotti's sold-out farewell tour and music museum Fame's Finnish rap show.

Compared to that, you rarely get to enjoy international belly rap here, but GZA's gig proved that there is enough of an enthusiastic audience for it. Without vital connections to the roots, hip-hop would disappear completely.