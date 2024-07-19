Concert review | Where was everyone? Pori Jazz’s musically competent opening was even troubled by a startling lack of audience

Concert review|The biggest news of a sparsely read, rainy, and mediocre Thursday was the Pet Shop Boys’ appearance at the Pori grill.

A week ago Thursday’s main concert opening of Pori Jazz, which started, seemed to be the opposite in terms of atmosphere compared to last year’s glowing conclusion.

Even in the wet and quiet market of Pori, you could sense signs of the evening. Where is everybody?

Writer’s book the small number of people in the concert area felt almost unreal when the main performers started – although not surprising.

You can imagine that the ticketing process was also challenging. As important machine pop pioneer bands as Thursday’s Pet Shop Boys and Saturday’s headliner Kraftwerk are, both seem to have been picked for lack of a better one. Friday’s headliner Jason Derulo Tuiki is probably unknown to a large number of people.

When Pori Jazz announced Kraftwerk just before May Day, the situation tasted like an emergency, if not a panic attack.

You can imagine that none of the main performers of the current year have been on the dream list of Live Nation, which is in charge of the program: Pet Shop Boys and Kraftwerk, who have performed several times in Finland, nowadays seem like routine tourers who are called if more current and bright stars are not available.

It’s very difficult to see a jazz regular mingling with a sparkling wine, gyrating to the gallant tormentors of Kraftwerk’s concert set of the Trans-Europe Express or Radioactivity to the beat. Let Saturday prove me wrong.

Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s hit from over 20 years ago, Murder on the Dance Floor, has been given new life thanks to Saltburn life and Tiktok.

If the rain that had sprinkled nasty puddles in the area throughout the day was not allowed to spoil the atmosphere, the musical performance of the opening night was as expected basic strength despite the setting.

British Sophie Ellis-Bextoria can be called a pure blooded one hit wonder. Obviously, a carefully prepared and well-earned comeback album might bring about a change.

2001 on the charts murdered Murder on the Dance Floor hit got a new life at the beginning of the year Saltburnin the movie. The mother of five boys and queer icon, thanks to the popularity of Tiktok, came back as a sock disco favorite at home parties and redeemed a ticket to Pori.

The singer, who deftly and attractively brought life to the audience in a difficult place, danced in a purple glitter dress and metallic high heels, and snarled with her accentuated British accent, built her concert rewardingly on borrowed songs.

When last heard, the giant hit with half a billion Spotify plays was preceded by, for example, Alcazar Crying at the Discoteque, Cheri Take Me Home and excellent Lady (Hear Me Tonight) -the catchiness of Abban Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! combined potpourri. Like a Prayer contained essential nuances.

The affectionate but free of edge disco cream sounded as if Daft Punk had blasted their retro-futurism in kindergarten.

In perfect reality, Ellis-Bextor’s beat would have continued straight into the night’s headliner’s most up-tempo numbers.

Famous The Pet Shop Boys who picked up dinner from Grilli-Pori before the gig Neil Tennant and Chris Lowe brought their hit tour supplemented with three singles from the new album to Kirjurinluoto.

The punctually executed and stylishly visualized show was essentially the same as a year ago Experienced at the Helsinki Ice Hall.

Familiar elements followed each other: the Ukrainian flag, Suburbia cubist rabbit masks, revealing the backing band from behind a video wall Left to My Own Devices during. Lowe’s bullshit In Paninaro. An elegiac street lamp scene. Nipa from Neumann a percussionist with a poodle haircut that looked fitting for Pori.

Abridged versions of the handsome new Nevertheless album of the lead songs represented the most interesting offering for true fans.

Dancing Star at the end, the group reflected the HIV-positive ballet star who had passed away and defected from the Soviet Union to the West in the background Rudolf Nureyev the name. Impressively kicked Loneliness sounded like the band’s lost hit from the early 1990s. The most telling moment of the concert, caressed with immense richness A New Bohemia sounds like a piece that could be performed seamlessly Behaviour– as a continuation of the ballads of the master album.

The loan songs that resonated best with the audience were: Where the Streets Have No Name / I Can’t Take My Eyes Off You, Always on My Mind and apparently supplemented with San Francisco gay protest footage Go West.

Visually despite the sparkling and remarkably loud hit cavalcade, ”Grilli-Pori pojat” didn’t feel quite like the setting of Kirjurinluoto’s big stage.

It doesn’t seem to be easy anywhere else either. From the repertoire of the traditional Swiss Montreaux Jazz Festival, which is currently going on, mostly Duran Duran or Lenny Kravitz would have been fine to settle after Pet Shop Boys.

Despite the request, the organizer did not provide information about Thursday’s audience and weekend ticket sales. My guess: little.

If Robbie Williams attracted a record audience of 35,000 on Saturday a year ago, was it even less than ten thousand now?