Concert Review | We Jazz Festival culminated at Korjaamo: The giant band rumbled like an aircraft waiting for takeoff

More was more at the We Jazz Festival’s Saturday concerts.

We Jazz Festival 2.12. At the repair shop. Mats Gustafsson presents Solos for Frippe, The Stance Brothers and Gard Nilssen’s Supersonic Orchestra.

Sometimes more is really more, shouts someone intoxicated by wild orchestral music at Korjaamo in Helsinki in the middle of the night.

It can be, and it was.

The longest sixth concert day of the We Jazz Festival, which started a week ago on Sunday, culminated on the night before Sunday, fittingly enough, with the drummer-composer Gard Nilssen to an exceptionally large Nordic ensemble, which sounded even larger than its respectable headcount.

Admittedly, the already packed Korjaamo Vaunusal stage gave hints to those who didn’t know about the band, where three double basses and three complete drum sets were waiting for the player. And now certainly not for nothing, because Gard Nilssen’s Supersonic Orchestra of three bassists, three drummers and eleven brass players rumbled like an aircraft waiting for take-off at the end of the runway, jet engines ready for takeoff.

The closest Nordic point of comparison would be the Swedish Fire! Orchestra. But the Supersonic Orchestra, founded by Norwegian Nilssen, stands out in one very essential way.

Despite many strong solo parts and wild soloist releases, Nilssen and the saxophonist by André Roligheten the long, polyrhythmic jazz songs that he played always returned in the full Vaunusal to be very melodic and irresistibly swinging.

Same ronski’s austere principle – rather overs than unders – was the member of the We Jazz Festival all Saturday night. The repair shop had a total of eleven different concerts in four spaces during six hours, where different jazz music was played for about fifteen hours. It was simply not possible to listen to everyone from start to finish, and in practice you didn’t even have time to hear everyone.

“ Överein’s concert was still basically the smallest.

Baritone saxophonist Mats Gustafsson opened a long series of solo performances at Korjaamo Kino, inspired by the idealistic example of Swede Bengt "Frippe" Nordström.

The most extravagant concert was still, in principle, the smallest, by a Swedish saxophonist Mats Gustafsson’s conceived by a musician Solos for Frippe. It consisted of thirteen musicians’ consecutive solo performances of about a quarter of an hour and lasted for a total of about three hours in the Korjaamo cinema.

Frippe, named after the special concert, was one of Gustafsson’s early inspirations, a Swedish saxophonist Bengt “Frippe” Nordström (1936–2000), which only the most knowledgeable free jazz enthusiasts know, if at all. Nordström, who followed his own path, released the majority of his solo records himself as very small vinyl editions, from which the first folder was compiled Vinyl Box just this year.

Perhaps the multinational saxophonists and bassists of the long concert played solos more than Frippe for the deeper musical ideas represented by Frippe – individuality and freedom and the unyieldingness that enables them.

More was really more about the obviously anticipated release concert of the plural Saturday night, where the somewhat mysterious The Stance Brothers finally revealed their newest face – and for a long time in the plural.

The Stance Brothers have been multi-talented on their records Teppo Mäkynen jazz funky and soul jazzy solo project of one musician, which can’t be fully realized by even the best drummer live alone.

Now a fresh new quartet of keyboardist, vibraphonist, bassist and drummer translated the just released Ductus-album (We Jazz) for an even more relaxed and, above all, more communal experience. We were together more, and more.