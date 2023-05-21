Concert review | The wrapper made a boisterous and hearty homecoming and showed that there are even more snacks

Käärijä also has the stand-up comedian’s fault, writes critic Ilkka Mattila.

20.5. 23:57

Anyone an artist does not want to be remembered as a one-hit wonder. Even in spite of the fact that it is clearly a better fate than being completely forgotten without a hit.

Jere “The Wrapper” Pöyhönen may be a potential one-hit wonder, but on Saturday night at the Helsinki Ice Hall, he showed that he has more than that.

On top of the Eurovision runner-up position, the audience vote winner status and the record-breaking live streaming success, the ice rink could have been sold out even to the stands at the last minute, but playing on the safe side was a good decision. The ice rink’s black box, bordered by black curtains, i.e. a large stage and just a permanto, is the best arena in its size category, i.e. in the category of just under 3,000 people, in Helsinki or even in the whole country.

It was taken over by the Wrapper from the first bars. Probably part of the audience had time to listen to Käärijä’s previously released songs, inspired by the Eurovision Song Contest, because the audience in the front row sang along to them from the beginning.

Very soon it also became apparent that Käärijä has not ended up in front of the public just because he knows how to appear on camera. Especially the first 20 minutes of the gig were an incredibly fun show. Väärijä has the fault of a stand-up comedian, and he managed to talk to the audience as much as a Vantaa scumbag dazed by sudden popularity as an entertainer who has already recognized his own position.

The best example of the latter was heard when Käärijä spoke Antti Tuiskun The car stays -a May Day hit, in which he was a guest soloist. Now Käärijä had to perform the song without Tuisku, who is gradually withdrawing from the stage, who, according to Käärijä, is “lying in Spain with oil on his chest”.

“We’re trying to respect him now, he’s making room for me now, thank you Antti”, Käärijä said as the audience cheered. And after that, the whole ice rink jumped on its feet and sang “car ice, aunty”.

Käärijä is a tough rapper who spits out rhymes in a tight and precise rhythm, but his special talent may be in multi-layered comedy. At his best, he is a self-deprecating and tightly self-expressing character, who is far ahead of the Finnish rap culture disguised as cool, but fundamentally absorbed decades ago as a tough and suspicious male role.

The wrapper has announced that he will be on vacation after the concert at the Helsinki Ice Hall. There will be more gigs at the summer festival.

Quite it still didn’t work, because Käärijä couldn’t bear to enjoy his homecoming without asking the audience how many had heard of him before UMK and Eurovision.

The audience was on the same page as Käärijä and only responded with a few shouts and raised hands. The wrapper’s mildly passive-aggressive reaction froze the atmosphere for a moment, but the awkward scene was soon overcome.

For the upcoming concert summer, it seems that Käärijä is not only Cha Cha Chan in reserve, because Sports guy and especially Violin string are already familiar and pleasing songs to the public. The two new songs added to the concert set fit together naturally, but tonight the most important thing was that Cha Cha Cha came at the end twice, first with the dancers and then again without them.

At least Kotiyleisö won’t forget that song for a while.

