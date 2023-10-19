Concert review | The visit of the top cellist after the Paulo competition caused a “both better” situation

At the concert of the radio symphony orchestra, we could admire the unforced symbiosis of the top cellist, István Várdai, and the top instrument, the Stradivarius cello.

Classic

Radio Symphony Orchestra conducted by Nicholas Collon, soloist István Várdai, cello, at Musiikkitalo on October 18. – Werner, Shostakovich, Schubert.

Sometimes in previous decades, it was inspired by the competitive performances of young people in Paulo’s cello competition. And I was startled when the next week’s normal concert had a sovereign world star of the cello as a soloist.

What a huge level difference!

Now a good top visit did not dull the memory of the recent competition at all. A “both better” situation arose.

Such a powerful 18-year-old Paulo winner Luka Coetzee did especially Penderecki– with their interpretations, even though there was still room for improvement in the rest of the program.

And now a week later, someone who has had a good international career for a long time played so wonderfully István Várdai As soloist of the Radio Symphony Orchestra.

Várdai called Dmitri Shostakovich the first cello concerto.

In the first part, I clearly missed the composer’s devilish bite more, but he and the Radio Symphony Orchestra played the slow part really wonderfully.

In addition to the soulful sound of the soloist, the eerie beauty was complemented by the RSO’s solo horn player Jukka Harjun wide range of shades. In this part, the French horn is like a second soloist.

Also in the final, we got to admire the unforced symbiosis of a top cellist and a top instrument. Várdai uses a large Stradivarius cello from 1673, whose previous legendary players include Jacqueline du Pré and Lynn Harrell.

It was heard as extra Pablo Casals an arrangement of a Catalan folk song Birdsong. It is also known as a prayer for peace, and Várdai delivered it with expected poignancy.

Héloïse Werner’s work received its Finnish premiere.

Finland the first performance featured a soprano and a composer by Héloïse Werner for mira. It is a dedicated artist-musician To Mira Calixwho never used capital letters.

Werner is a fan of aleatory, i.e. partial randomness controlled by certain rules. Some of the music is placed in boxes in the score with the instruction that the musicians may not play their parts at the same time.

They are also encouraged from time to time to recite at their own pace either Werner’s French and English text or some of their own text related to personal memories.

In this way, some interesting, but still not very original sounds were added to the subtle work.

The part written out in more detail was musically simple, but functional all the way to the beautiful final duet of the bassoons.

Perhaps the concept of this sympathetic and short memorial work was more interesting than its compositional implementation.

Nicholas Collon conducted Schubert with energy and tone.

Pandemic break years later, the magic of live music is appreciated, if possible, even more. I haven’t experienced the “is this again” feeling even during the most popular classics.

For example by Franz Schubert the great C major symphony stands up to hard wear and tear from century to century. The crown of Schubert’s symphonies once felt “heavenly long”, like Robert Schumann described it.

When the performance is this energetic and fast-paced, and when so much variety emerges from the secondary material with the help of performance markings and the conductor’s ideas, the length does not turn into boredom for a moment. Nicholas Collon also made sure of it by skipping repetitions.

The C major bath, which is more compact than usual, had time to refresh the soul very well and drive away the little annoyances elsewhere, to the everyday reality that is more imperfect than music.

Correction on October 19 at 15:02. Corrected the mention of the composer’s text in the for mira score. It’s not just French, there’s also a couple of lines of English in the middle.