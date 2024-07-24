Concert review | The top artist involved the audience in Musiikkitalo in a way that can hardly be experienced anywhere else

Concert review|World-class musician Jacob Collier played guitar with his right hand and piano with his left hand, but one essential instrument was the audience.

Jacob Collier at Musiikkitalo on Tuesday 23 July 2024.

This is an unspoken agreement.

In the dusky purple hall, a barefoot man with standing hair throws sounds to different parts of the audience. He beckons one side to sing higher in the scale, the other side to quieten down and change vowels. Sometimes we get up and down together. It’s beautiful.

There are hundreds of us.

The Finns are enthusiastic choir singers, and on Tuesday, a top English musician got to witness it. Multi-instrumentalist, singer and composer Jacob Collier performed solo, but the space was filled with stemmas. The audience was one instrument, and Collier played it as he pleased.

in Finland Collier, who last performed in 2017, is known for unique musical thinking instead of individual hits. He breaks down the tunes and rhythms into small particles and breaks familiar patterns.

Collier combines, for example, the aesthetics of pop, jazz and soul, but genres are a poor way to describe his style. The artist is characterized by tight and abundant harmonies, as well as compositions and arrangements that often make use of microtonality.

In the solo concert, you didn’t hear the kind of experimenting and messing around that is present in, for example, the latest ones DJ-series discs. In addition to three of his own songs, he played his arrangements of classic songs.

For example, the one that takes you to Disney world When You Wish Upon a Star got a beautiful and hazy treatment with synthesizer and harmony effects – the sound rose and stretched like a rubber band.

The electric guitar got a surprising distortion effect Michael Jackson’s in Human Nature, which roused the listeners to cheers. At the end of the song, Collier created a tight bunch of tunes from the audience, which vibrated as the song faded away.

The most touching song of the concert was Pie Jesu -part Fauré From Requiem. The high straight vowels rose up to the ceiling with incredible ease. The accompaniment made the piece jazzy, of course, but in a way that preserved the devotion.

In addition to the grand piano, Lacob Collier played guitars and synthesizers.

Collier didn’t brag with virtuosity, even though he proved his playing and singing skills throughout the concert. In my own Little Blue -song, he played the guitar with his right hand and the piano with his left hand. Stevie Wonder’s Isn’t she lovely -classic, he pressed his finger on the string of the grand piano to create a strumming effect.

Collier plays with creating tensions and releasing them. As the audience sings long static notes, he plays progressively murkier notes on the piano until he returns to the bright and familiar triad.

The performances are largely based on the power of improvisation, and the set list is structured according to the mood.

The hall of the music hall received a lot of praise from the artist – the space where the audience surrounds the performance stage is an ideal place for the audience choir to sing.

Atmosphere remained intimate and communal until the end. Queen’s Somebody To Love followed by gentle Finland, with chords where it has not been heard before. The audience started singing, which clearly surprised the artist. Finally, the Beatles Blackbird seasoned with beatboxing.

Collier has made songs for world-famous artists such as Tori Kelly’s, by Shawn Mendes and John Legend’s with. He has been responsible for backing vocals on several Coldplay songs and performed as such by Hans Zimmer than Pharrell Williams too with.

At the end of Tuesday’s concert, he expressed that he was also very impressed with this time’s partners.

“Thank you for keeping me company when I was jamming.”