Concert review | The radio symphony orchestra treated the listeners to Haydn and Mozart

György Ligeti’s misty Chamber Concerto was the complete opposite of the classical brightness.

6.5. 13:37 | Updated 8:04 am

Classic

Radio Symphony Orchestra at Musiikkitalo on 5.5. József Hárs, conductor, Piotr Anderszewski, conductor and piano soloist. – Haydn, Ligeti, Mozart.

RSO spoiled his audience by performing two close friends in the same concert, Haydn’s and Mozart’s piano concertos.

Haydn’s D major piano concerto and Mozart’s G major piano concerto KV 453 are kindred spirits that were born in the early 1780s.

In his concerto, Haydn deals with his material in a more “advanced” and more experimental way than Mozart in his and foreshadows Beethoven.

Polish piano soloist Piotr Anderszewski led both concerts from the grand piano. He showed departures with his hands and head nods, kept contact with his eyes and above all with his singing.

The soloist did not need a conductor as an intermediary between himself and the orchestra, but created an immediate connection with the players. It was apt to give birth to an intimate and sensitively responsive dialogue of chamber music.

The opening piece, Haydn’s piano concerto, was a celebration of elegantly sparkling and rhythmically elastic pianism and enthusiastic orchestral playing. Minor inversions and modulations brought emotional shadows to the picture.

The final Rondo all’Ungarese culminating in the concerto’s carnivalesque dance frenzy.

Mozart’s the atmosphere was even more intimate at the concert. Alfred Einstein has said in his Mozart biography that the concerto’s “friendly tone has a secret smile and a secret sadness”.

Mozart’s concerto features a flute, two oboes, two bassoons and two French horns, which constantly created poetic color changes and engaged in a dialogue with the soloist’s sparklingly singing, rhythmically flexible, sparkling piano solo.

When the singing theme of the slow part suddenly broke into a general pause, it felt as if some painful memory had come to the composer’s mind. A tender mournful song broke out from the section, which traveled to distant tones.

The finale was a Papageno-like, buffo-spirited romp, with a dark shadow for a moment. Mozart’s joy was never dimmed.

Full was the opposite of the bright and clear concerts of classical music Liget shyly hissing Chamber concert, whose thirteen players were all equal, soloists weaving dense and fast micropolyphony. The mostly silent, cloud-like and swarming formations were in constant motion of change, whose broken little mechanisms Jósef Hárs directed with engineer-like precision.

Ligeti himself described his work with the French word “pourriture”, which means rot and decay. He has also used the words withered, broken, and order that is a little out of order. Chamber concerto it was an intellectual game to figure out the course of the godfathers.

Correction 7.5. 8:04 am: The Mozart biography was written by Alfred, not Albert Einstein.