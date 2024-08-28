Concert review | The Oasis bassist’s own band reminded us how pop-like psychedelia rock was made in the 90s

Concert review|The representatives of the past and future of electric guitar music met at the villa concert

Ride and Tinyhawk & Bizzarro in Huvila tent on Tuesday 27.8.

Tuesday the whole pop music world buzzed with the return of Oasis. It was happy news for the fans, especially in the band’s home country of Britain and Ireland, where the band said they will play their only European stadium gigs next summer.

Even in Finland, we got close to Oasis in a way on Tuesday night, and it’s possible that we won’t get any closer.

In Helsinki, a tall graying 54-year-old Welsh man stood on the stage of the Huvila tent, the second songwriter, second lead singer and lead guitarist of the band Ride Andy Bell. He played bass in Oasis for ten years until the band broke up.

Bell didn’t want to give any interviews, and he didn’t say anything to the public about it either. Didn’t say anything else.

Andy Bell is Ride’s lead guitarist and co-vocalist.

Andy Bell’s and singer-guitarist by Mark Gardener founded by Ride is not as well known to the general public as Oasis, but it too has a deserved place in the history of British rock.

At the villa, Ride played all the songs from their first two albums, From Nowhere and From Going Blank Again. Nowhere appeared in the fall of 1990, the second album a year and a half later. They are often named as the central records of the shoegaze style, known as a subgenre of electric guitar music.

The name came from the way of performing, where the players’ eyes were directed down towards the toes of the shoes instead of the audience or the back wall. The reason was partly shyness, but also presentation technique. At the core of the Shoegaze sound is a guitar sound full of modulation and reverb effects, which is controlled by pedals on the floor.

Shoegaze is not just the nostalgia of British pop fans born in the 1970s. Its influences have been heard in the production of many new domestic alternative rock bands in recent years. Ride didn’t create his own shoegaze completely out of thin air either.

Concretely, you could already hear it when the gig opened In Seagullon the first track of the debut album. Its drum and bass combo goes all the way back to the Beatles’ 1966 recording to Tomorrow Never Knowswhose fierce and magical pedaling has been the inspiration for many psychedelic rock songs of the later period.

From Ride’s first two albums Nowhere has not lasted as well as the second album. The first album charmed in its time with a new kind of sound, not so much with interesting compositions.

The band has realized it themselves, because they were blown away at the gig Nowhere even to more monotonous songs. Mark Gardener, who served as the main vocal soloist, now has a stronger voice than when he was 20 years old when the album came out, and the drummer by Laurence Colbert the playing was much more energetic and expressive. Gardener’s and Bell’s stemma song has also been essential to Ride’s characteristic sounds, which still plays beautifully.

Some kind of hit moment was formed in the middle of the gig, after finishing the first album Vapor Trail and the first song of the second album Leave Them All Behind were heard consecutively. They are Ride’s best known and most listened to songs. Also Mouse Trap and Time of Her Time still serve as examples of more pop-like shoegaze.

Now 54-year-old Mark Gardener was only 20 years old when Ride’s first album came out.

I ride the only mentionable shortcoming of the gig was specifically related to the shoegaze sound, which had been replaced by a loud, but rather classic guitar band sound. Echo masses, feedback and flickering tremolos were heard only occasionally.

In the end, a distant connection to the recent history of domestic pop music was also found in Ride.

Second to last I heard Time Machine there was something very familiar in the chord progression and the steady knocking keyboard part. On top of that, you could quietly sing to yourself about the PMMP made 20 years later To my love– song.

Evening Tinyhawk & Bizzarro, who acted as the first performer, broke through last year with their great debut album. The group has received a warm welcome from the public, including in Huvila. Abundant fiddling was heard in an even more confident and toned-down playing.

Jenni Kinnusen led by the instrumental band represented the future of electric guitar music in the evening’s program, the headliner represented the recent past.