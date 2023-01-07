Concert Review | The masterful animation music of the Japanese Joe Hisaishi drew a whole new audience to HKO’s epiphany concert

HKO’s epiphany concert transported the audience to an exciting fantasy world led by the animated music of Japanese Joe Hisaishi.

Contemporary music

Helsinki City Orchestra at Musiikkitalo 6.1. Joe Hisaishi, conductor, Olga Heikkilä, soprano. – Hisaishi.

The music house at HKO’s sold-out Epiphany concert, the hall was filled mainly with young people and young adults. It was a pleasant surprise.

A new audience had been drawn to the concert by a Japanese Joe Hisaishi (b. 1950) music. Hisaishi is especially known for his long-term collaboration with the film director by Hayako Miyazaki with.

Hisaishi has composed music for Studio Ghibli’s most popular animated films. The most famous of them is Spirited Away (Spirited Away), which received the 2003 Oscar for best animation and brought Japanese anime to Western countries as well.

It was easy to conclude that the public was a big fan of Miyazaki’s animations. I noticed how focused everyone was listening to the music.

It was certainly also an experience to see Hisaishi himself conducting and playing the piano. The concert was a great success, the atmosphere was warm and enthusiastic. Spirited Away is a magical film, fantastically rich and detailed in its image world, a combination of endearingly familiar and strange horror.

Listening to the Spirited Away orchestral suite, one could conclude that Spirited Away is an archetypal fairy tale journey, a story of growth that leads from idyllic everyday atmospheres to adventure, to the world of night terrors, darkness and monsters – and back to a happy state.

The music at the beginning and end is entertainingly beautiful, with a Hollywood spirit. When the action starts and the barbaric rhythms gallop, you know that now you will encounter different gods, witches and monsters. In between, there are also magically rattling periods, respites.

When Hisaishi’s music is combined with animated images, its effect is enhanced.

It is masterful film music, clear in its themes and tones, easy to grasp. It describes moods, moves the narrative forward and strengthens the rhythm of the action and the feeling of horror.

When Hisaishi conducted his own music, the audience was guaranteed an authentic listening experience.

The concert the most impressive work was The East Land Symphonywhich Hisaishi started composing in 2011, in the mood caused by the great earthquake in Japan and the Fukushima nuclear power plant accident.

The natural disaster with its fierce underground forces erupts in the first movement of the five-part symphony with a shocking effect, a combination of minimalism and a 12-note system.

The moods change sharply from one part to another, with clear contrasts. The second part is an ethereal ringing, the third Tokyo Dance joyful and childish banter, the fourth part of ironic urban entertainment.

In the fifth volume, Hisaishi quotes Bach’s Matthew Passion coral When I have to leave once and ends his work in a religiously devoted, elegiac mood.

As a composer Hisaishi moves in the global area both in the present and in history and colorfully uses the orchestra’s resources. The music also has Japanese, oriental themes.

Olga Heikkilä was in Tokyo Dance a wildly joyful soprano soloist, and in the final Latin movement her voice rings with a sadly beautiful sense of consolation.

Hisaishi seemed to strike a precise beat in the rhythmic movements of the works and painted lyrical scenes with soft gestures.

Illustrative a sample of Hisaishi’s minimalist style was obtained in the eight-minute DA-MA-SHI-E– in the work, which combines the bouncing of strings with the steady, machine-like rhythmic jerk controlled by the brass instruments. Hisaishi builds dynamic tensions architecturally. When he lets out full steam, the entire orchestra roars ferociously with all its might, buffeted by the thuds and explosions of the percussion instruments that are important to the composer.