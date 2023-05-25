Concert review | The Malian music virtuoso performed eight centuries of music

Bassekou Kouyaté evoked moods from centuries ago to the present day.

Ethno

Bassekou Kouyaté & Ngoni Ba G at Livelab 24.5. Bassekou Kouyaté (ngoni), Amy Sacko (vocals), Mahamadou Tounkara (yabara, tama), Moctar Kouyaté (gourd, cymbals).

His career along the line, a Malian ngon player Bassekou Kouyaté (b. 1966) has been able to work, among other things Paul McCartney’s, The Taj Mahal and by Damon Albarn with.

Or should I say that Western stars have gotten to work with Kouyate. By changing the perspective a little, it could also be well justified.

Kouyaté has a musical tradition behind him that most Western pop artists can only dream of. The family dynasty has been griots, or musicians, since the 13th century. The history of classical music also seems short by comparison.

A supporter of Kouyaté Ballet Fasséké participated in the founding of the mighty Mali Empire, which ruled for more than 400 years. He was named the Mandinka king Naré Maghann Konatén to griot.

Konaté’s son Sundiata Keita founded the kingdom of Mali. The Kouyatés continued as griots of the Keitas. The role also included being advisors and maintaining knowledge of history through songs.

of the Griots history is not just a dusty family legend but a living legacy. At G Livelab, Bassekou Kouyaté presented some of the songs his ancestors performed for royalty in different centuries.

The empire collapsed in the 17th century, but Mali is still a music superpower and the griot tradition lives on. In this century, Bassekou Kouyaté is the most famous continuation of his dynasty and the most famous player of the ngon.

Another well-known family of griots are those who specialize in playing the kora Diabetes. Its current musicians count as belonging to the 77th generation.

Bassekou Kouyaté’s ngoni is a small, bright-sounding four-string instrument that Kouyaté introduced as the father of the banjo and the grandfather of the guitar. At G Livelab, he had three of them at his disposal.

Kouyaté started playing the ngoni at the age of 12. He got famous playing it Ali Farka Touren on the last disc Savannah (2006). First own album Seugu Blue already received awards. He has published a total of four acclaimed novels.

In the background were two percussionists whose arsenal was truly minimalist. Bassekou’s brother Moctar played bass rhythms on a gourd and shook a couple of cymbals.

Nephew Mahamadou Tounkara mostly played the yabara rattle, but we heard a couple of great solos from him on the tama or talking drum.

Kouyate’s wife in a few songs Amy Sacko sang. I would have listened to more of the wonderful sound.

Basso-ngon player Mamadou Kouyaté had missed the ride because the plane was overbooked. Even so, the concert sounded full-bodied. The full sound was a masterpiece of reduction.

The Ngoni Ba group therefore consists of relatives and represents the entire Kouyaté dynasty.

The main role was rightfully ngoni. Even though the repertoire was partly centuries old, the playing did not sound like a museum at all.

Kouyaté used a lot of wahwah pedal. The style and skills brought to mind, among other things Jimi Hendrix.

G at Livelab ngoni was the only instrument connected to the amplifier. On his last couple of albums, Kouyaté has modified his style a little in the direction of rock.

In slightly more traditional songs, you might think of haunting blues guitarists, for example BB King or John Lee Hooker.

Sometimes Kouyaté also played the ngoni like a slide guitar, in which case we were really close to the blues – African blues, not American, as he emphasized. Although the kinship with the heirs was clear, the African distinctiveness did not recede for a moment.

The next time the wonders of Mali’s music will be heard in Helsinki at the beginning of September, when the superstar Salif Keita comes to the Savoy Theatre. Amy Sacko’s singing style clearly followed the same tradition.