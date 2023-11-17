Concert review | The insects danced and the oboes frolicked wildly at the Tapiola Sinfonietta’s Nature Festival

The constant movement and change of nature were included in the works of the concert led by conductor Chloé Dufresne.

Classic

Tapiola Sinfonietta at the Espoo Cultural Center on November 16. Chloé Dufresne, conductor, Anni Haapaniemi, oboe. – Roussel, Edwards, Raasakka, Sibelius.

Tapiola The Sinfonietta is currently running a six-concert Nature Festival, where the themes of the works presented are related to nature, its diversity and human interaction with nature.

The second of the festival, the French one Chloé Dufresne The concert led by

At first moved in the insect world of the French by Albert Roussel in the work A series of symphonic fragments from ballet Spider party (1913). It is fairy-tale and airy playful music, whose tonal garden was shaped by Dufresne with the most flexible and elegant touches.

Insects prefer three-part rhythms in their dances, except for ants, which destroy the garden to the beat of a military march.

Movement and change belong to Roussel’s sophisticated and somewhat hazy vocabulary of color, rhythm and harmony.

When Dufresne arrived to conduct the second act of the concert, the Australian one by Ross Edwards oboe concerto Bird Spirit Dreaming (2002), soloist Anni Haapaniemä was nowhere to be seen.

Soon the voice of a lone oboist started to sound from the left side of the stage, as if from a distant forest. It sounded like wildly joyful playing. After that, Haapaniemi appeared in front of the orchestra in her bird-like outfit. After that, he changed his place, as if jumping from branch to branch.

The constant movement and change of nature are also characteristic of Edwards’ exotically fun and colorful concerto, which is inspired by the Australian nature. It has a deep connection with primal forces and rites.

Slowly the love music of the section took on a romantic singing tone, to which the chorale theme created a pantheistic feeling of nature. A tender moment was a wistful love duet between oboe and English horn.

In the finale, the life forces burst into a boisterous dance, where Haapaniemi’s oboe spun at dizzying speed. From the orchestra, Dufresne ignited a fiery, syncopated rhythm kick that brought a little to mind Bartók too fierce dances.

In the concert’s fantastic instrumentation, you could also hear the buzzing of insects, which are essential food for these birds.

Brutal and there was a great contrast Ville Aslak Raasakan The Harvest, from which the first performance of the orchestral version was heard. Raasakka has recorded the sounds of logging: the whine of hydraulics, the buzz of saws and the beeping of the control panel.

The industry has been of interest to many composers, but Raasakka is probably the first to come up with the idea of ​​using the sounds of forest machines as concrete elements of music. They have their own mechanical rhythm and sound.

The Harvest using music to take a stand against nature, even if it is not a protest composition. The orchestra also carried dark sounds of sadness.

Dufresne’s great sense of timbre and lively sense of rhythm made the final work, Sibelius from another Stormfrom the series, a description of romantic-mystical illusions.