Concert review | The guitarist brothers offered stylish Americana in the Huvila tent, but they ran out of food

Concert review|Hermanos Gutiérrez, an Americana-playing guitar duo, hung on at the Huvila tent gig with one idea.

Hermanos Gutiérrez in the Huvila tent during the Helsinki holiday weeks on August 25.

From little gestures and Hermanos Gutiérrez, who have already released six albums of lingering instrumental music drawn from desert blues and Latin American tradition, i.e. the guitarist brothers Alejandro Gutiérrez (b. 1990) and Estevan Gutiérrez (b. 1982), arrived with his acclaimed latest album, Sonido Cosmicon after for the festive weeks in Helsinki.

Duo music has been diligently compared Ennio Morricone. The brothers also mentioned it on stage Sergio Leone and Clint Eastwood movies, but they announced as an even bigger favorite by Wim Wenders Paris, Texas (1984).

Its music was composed by Ry Cooderwhich is an even better comparison point for the Gutiérrez brothers. In the villa tent we were in the open desert under the scorching sun and the big sky, in a landscape that by Harry Dean Stanton the protagonist wanders into people’s eyes.

The Gutiérrez’s quintessentially rooted Americana is also akin to the band Calexico, which draws from both sides of the Mexico-US border.

The Gutiérrez brothers said that they went to seek inspiration in the Sonoran desert, which is located on the border of the two sides.

The Gutiérrez are not from Mexico or the United States but from Switzerland. Their mother is Ecuadorian and their father is Swiss.

Same thing. American culture with its myths has spread so widely that no nationality prevents one from playing Americana. The links composed by Morricone were Italian productions and Paris, Texas director Wenders is German.

The Finns Tinyhawk & Bizarro are also fishing in pretty much the same waters as the Gutiérrez, which would have been perhaps too well suited as a warm-up.

Both make skillful and stylized instrumental rock, but as a whole band the Finns would probably have stolen the show. Tinyhawk & Bizarro will be heard at Huvila on Tuesday, when they warm up the Ride band.

of the Gutiérrez At the Huvila gig, Alejandro played guitar and lap steel, and Esteva played guitar. In addition, Estevan created a rhythm in the background by tapping the head of his guitar and some bongos. There was plenty of echo and effects.

At first, the duo sounded great, but the longer the concert progressed, the more strongly it was revealed that it hung on one idea. All the songs lead to the same slow-tempo atmosphere of the desert.

Pretty soon it started to show. The worst damage was caused by the bone-jarring rhythm in the background of all the songs. The beginnings of the songs often seemed fresh, but after a few bars the same monotonous pounding started. You wouldn’t even have noticed the effected bongos if you hadn’t seen them.

The guitar playing sounded just as bright as on the records, which, however, have more tones in the music. On stage, the duo ran out of snacks before halfway.

The title song of the album that came out in June Sonido Cosmico cheered up a bit in the middle. As the name suggests, its sound expanded and cooled like the night sky.