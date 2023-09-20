Concert review | The great von Eckardstein pampered the audience with arrangements and sonatas

The fine German pianist delighted Ritarihuone and continues immediately on Thursday as the soloist of the Tapiola Sinfonietta.

Classic

Severin von Eckardstein at the Piano-Espoo concert at Ritarihuone on Tuesday September 19. – Schubert, Stauss / Eckardstein, Rachmaninoff / Wild and Prokofiev.

Between it’s sad when a famous pianist is flown to Finland for just one half-hour concert. A lover of piano music would also like to hear a recital with a two-hour program in the same week.

No regrets now, because he has a good international career Severin von Eckardstein brought a fine recital program to the Piano-Espoo concert on Tuesday and continues on Thursday to perform the Tapiola Sinfonietta as a soloist Mozart’s the last piano concerto.

A great artist caresses our ears: previously, for example, in Kuhmo’s chamber music and at Mänttä’s music festival, and now also in Helsinki and Espoo.

Eckardstein made a breakthrough 20 years ago by winning the Queen Elizabeth piano competition and many other awards. Nowadays, she is a refined blend of delicacy and unturbocharged power.

The theme of the evening was arrangements and large sonatas. Franz Schubert left the F minor sonata D 625 a little incomplete here and there, so there have been enough attempts at completion, and if the pianist wishes, he can arrange his own solution.

The young Schubert reached for his sonata Beethoven’s major sonata in F minor (Appassionata). Therefore, Eckardstein could have brought out even more clearly the sudden changes in dynamics marked by the composer. But it’s good anyway: the sound was very beautiful.

His desire for reconciliation Eckardstein let loose with his piano arrangement by Richard Strauss Tod und Verklärung – from the tone poem.

Only 24-year-old Strauss describes in the work the artist’s death and transition to the light and peace beyond, but first the terminally ill person goes through an earthly journey in his memories.

“Death is exactly as I predicted Tod und Verklärung in my work”, Strauss could say on his deathbed at the age of 85.

Strauss thought so orchestrally that the composer of piano arrangements has enough work. However, Eckardstein arranged and played so freely that in his own way he succeeded!

He decided to use a lot of pedal in a reverberant space and combined impressionistic timbres from Strauss’s harmonies. The show could almost be called a fantasy Tod und Verklärung – topics. Before the silence at the end, quite a virtuoso performance was also heard.

Atonement was followed by atonement ie Earl Wild’s version Sergei Rachmaninoff Muse-from vocals to piano alone. This matching task has been easier, and Eckardstein played the result delightfully.

Sergei Prokofiev sonatas 6–8 are known as the “war sonatas” because he composed them during World War II.

It rained Stalin prizes, but already in 1948 some of these great works were condemned as too modern, Western and “formalistic”.

Performances of war sonatas are easy to beat, but the eighth sonata is not only the largest of them, but also the most meditative.

It suits Eckardstein, and he was also helped here by the fact that Bösendorfer grand pianos often have a more intimate sound than Steinways.

The intimate Bösendorfer and the reverberant, sound-enhancing acoustics of the Ritarihuone were an irresistible combination in his hands. Prokofiev’s spectrum of tones, from quiet whispers to the wild booms of large death knells, sound unforcedly lush.

It’s no wonder that Eckardstein’s Prokofiev records, who have an original sense of sound, were sold out in the lobby right after the concert.

Delicious the extra one was by Ernst Korngold the last movement of the last, or third, piano sonata.

In the sonata from 1932, Korngold simplified his expression to a completely chromatic one Das Wunder der Heliane -after the opera.

Escape from the Nazi persecution of Jews and a great career as a Hollywood composer soon followed. With hindsight, Hollywood success is predictable even in the catchiest melodies of this sonata.