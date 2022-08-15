Concert Review | The Flemish orchestra presented a dangerous thriller that was so exciting that you could watch the same story twice

The period orchestra performed two oratorios on the same Old Testament theme.

Classic

BRQ Vantaa Festival. Flemish period orchestra Il Gardellino in St. John’s Church on August 14. Peter van Heyghen, conductor. – Telemann, Rolle.

by Peter van Heyghen led by Il Gardellino performed two baroque oratorios, both of which tell about the exact same Old Testament theme: the liberation of the people of Israel from Egyptian slavery and the burial of the pharaoh’s army in the depths of the stormy sea.

by Georg Philipp Telemann oratorio That frees Israel (Liberated Israel) from 1759 and Johann Henrich Rollen oratorio Die Befreiung Israels (The Liberation of Israel) from 1774 follow the same dramatic formula and use similar techniques of baroque affect theory and nature painting.

We started with Telemann’s oratorio. It took half an hour. Rolle’s oratorio is almost twice as long.

Not for a moment did the impression arise that the same story once would have been enough. On the contrary: Il Gardellino’s concert was so exciting and passionate that he was happy to relive the same dangerous thriller in a different color.

Baroque doctrine of affect with its different emotional patterns seemed to glow with its power of expression. When the conductor, 22 players and nine singers enlivened themselves with their whole mind and body into the pleading, stormy and grateful emotional states of the oratorios, those feelings were also transferred to the receptive audience.

Although the composition technique of both oratorios has many similar features, they belong to slightly different eras despite the shortness of their temporal distance.

Telemann’s oratorio represents the sensitive empfindsamer style. The melody is subjectively colored and the melodic phrases immediately touch the listener. Striking rhythmicity gives the emotions an extra boost.

Choir scenes and arias, equal and tripartite rhythms, fast and slow tempos varied in Telemann’s fast-paced and dramatic oratorio. Attention was drawn to the inventive coloring of the instrumentation and the lively, speaking dialogue and harmonies of the strings, woodwinds and brass.

Fairly skilled the vocal soloists formed an ideal, transparent and warm baroque ensemble with soloists and choirs. The soprano and mezzo-soprano spoke in their arias with their beautiful supple and soulful radiance.

With its biblical characters and recitatives, Rolle’s oratorio approaches baroque opera. When the opening chorus, rising from the distress of the people of Israel, began to play, he realized that he had moved into a new kind of emotional world.

Scholars have associated Rolle with the storm and frenzy of the Sturm und Drang current of German literature. The emotional density of the concert grew even more.

Expressive soloists and players master the articulations and rhetoric of the baroque style quite naturally and know how to make the atmosphere communal and close to people.

Both oratorios ended with a mighty heroic jubilant chorus, where trumpets blared and boiler drums rumbled. Both God and the earthly ruler were praised in exactly the same way during the Baroque era. There may also have been a nascent sense of nationalism.