Concert review | The finalists of Paulo’s cello competition were at their best in front of a large orchestra and working with new music

In the last two final concerts, captivating interpretations of the Shostakovich and Penderecki concertos were heard.

12.10. 23:14

Classic

Paulo’s cello competition final concerts 11.–12. October at Musiikkitalo. Helsinki City Orchestra, conducted by Rumon Gamba.

Paul’s the last stage of the cello competition showed that the finalists still had enough resources for the last crunch at the concerts of the end of the 20th century. The level was high throughout, and even the players, who were not at their best in the 18th century concerts in the first part of the finale, were hard at work with newer music.

They include a Swiss Samuel Niederhauserwhose interpretation Dmitri Shostakovich from the second cello concerto brought out the menacing, grotesque moods of the piece nicely. There was a dark tragedy in the sound of his cello and the tension of the singing lines remained. The interpretation was a natural combination of sharp characterization and painful moods. The cadence at the beginning of the third part burst into the open with force, and the ambiguous rays of hope that appeared after that had emotion and expressive power.

Also Canadian Luka Coetzee now made a strong impression by Krzysztof Penderecki as soloist of the second cello concerto. His cello part rose impressively at the beginning from the rest of the apocalyptic soundscapes of the orchestra introduction to the focal point of the events and remained there until the end. There was a cutting, painful tone to the interpretation, and he naturally moved from angsty sparks to melancholic reflection when the situation called for it.

A South Korean played between Niederhauser and Coetzee on Wednesday Woochan Jeong. His concert choice, by Henri Dutilleux Tout un monde farthest… was to some extent overshadowed by the clearer and more attractive concertos of Shostakovich and Penderecki. In any case, Jeong found great timbres in the piece, starting with the cello monologue at the very beginning, and skillfully maintained the piece’s enigmatic atmosphere until the end.

Woochan Jeong played Henri Dutilleux's Cello Concerto.

I saw a hard level after Wednesday’s final concert, the remaining three finalists were heard on Thursday evening with almost the same concert program. Again, the Shostakovich and Penderecki concertos started and ended the concert, but this time in between Aulis Sallinen cello concerto.

Shostakovich’s second concerto was played on Thursday by a Belgian Liav Kerbel. His interpretation was not quite as impressive as Samuel Niederhauser’s on Wednesday, but the finishing of the details was a little more suggestive and he could not always push himself to the forefront through the mass of the orchestra.

I allow the concerto was played by a South Korean Gaeun Kim. As in Tuesday’s final concert in Tapiola, he played with a steely and penetrating tone, but at the same time adjusted the emotional expression by varying the intensity of the vibrato. He is a skilled player and made a tense interpretation of Sallinen’s concerto, which of course could have had warmer tones.

On Thursday, the Belgian finished the entire competition Petar Pejcic played the Penderecki concerto with great intensity, strong timbre and audibly. The closest point of comparison was, of course, Luka Coetzee, who charmed the previous evening with his interpretation of the same piece, and both played the piece skillfully. Anyone would be proud of either interpretation, and both have stage radiance and intensity in their playing.