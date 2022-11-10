Concert Review | The concerts of the radio symphony orchestra were sold out, and no wonder: The program is ear candy from start to finish

Hilary Hahn went wild and spoke at the RSO’s concert.

Classic

Radio Symphony Orchestra at Musiikkitalo on November 9, 2022. Management Nicholas Collon, sol. Hilary Hahn. – Lindberg, Sibelius, Dvořák.

Helsinki autumn has accommodated cultural events that have become very popular, such as Innocence In the National Opera and Pina Bausch Vollmond I dance in the house. A bit of the same spirit was found in the sold-out concert of the Radio Symphony Orchestra presenting the program of the German tour on Wednesday. Thursday’s concert is also sold out.

No wonder: of Nicholas Collon led program is ear candy Magnus Lindberg Chorale from the first tune Dvořák too until the Dvorak-like long ending of the ninth symphony. Undoubtedly, the biggest audience magnet took place in between: Sibelius violin concerto by Hilary Hahn as interpreted.

Lindberg’s Bach’s coral Es ist genug exploitative, premiered in 2002 Chorale is a larger work: the listener is immediately caught in the middle of the events. The work is a condensed marathon: in just six minutes you have time to go through many landscapes and big questions.

RSO’s palette contained some nice shades. The piece will certainly weld together more closely, the more performances there are behind it. Even Wednesday’s version was impressive.

Extremely romantic without a hint of self-emphasis. That was the feeling I got from Hilary Hahn and the RSO’s interpretation of the Sibelius concerto. Hahn’s phrasing spoke volumes, and most of all his incredible timbre, tinged with a wide yet controlled vibrato that would have penetrated any wall. In the cadence of the first movement, it felt as if Hahn had shared something of what he feels is sacred. The impression of sanctity was also created in the encore, which was Sarabande From Bach’s Second Solo Violin Partita.

Just like Lindberg’s In Chorale there is nothing extra in the composition, nor was it in Hahn’s playing. It was internalized music without being calculated. Kaari looked away. In the phrasing of the second part, you could find some touching defiance. The amazing finale featured a dance of control and undiscipline.

Nicholas Collon seems to lead Dvořák with pleasure. Ninth Symphony From the new world overflowing with characters and memorable melodies. It is quite clear that Dvořák was influenced in his symphony by African-American spirituals, to which he was introduced by a black singer and composer Harry T. Burleigh.

Enjoyed Collon’s and RSO’s interpretation. It conveyed the joy and drama of playing, which at no point ran away into vulgarity, sensitivity to nuances, the courage to be gentle, the desire to play. Although it was serious, it didn’t take itself seriously.

That’s exactly why it was easy to believe.