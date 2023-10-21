Concert review | The concert interpreted the life of a grandmother who became a screamer

Conductor Ruth Reinhardt provided the setting for Friday night’s dope.

Helsinki City Orchestra in Musiikkitalo. Conductor Ruth Reinhardt. Alessio Bax, piano. – Vainio, Grieg, Dvořak.

Helsinki variations are works commissioned by the Helsinki City Orchestra, which should be inspired by Finnish compositions composed before 1945. The excellent collection has now been completed Jennah Vainion Sylvia’s Lullaby I composed. Robert Kajanus Composed in 1907 Screaming Girl’s Lullaby resonated with Vainio because of his own family background.

Jennah Vainio (b. 1972) opens up about her grandmother, who became a crier and lived to be almost a hundred years old, in the text of the manual Sylvia Vainion (1916–2013) life story. The life of Sylvia, orphaned by the Spanish flu, also begins in the composition with the death knells that end life. After the hard years of being a Huuto child, life was able to fit in working as a front rower in Lapland, raising a family in Brazil, and working as a ship’s hostess.

Vainio says that he wrote these pages of the book of life into his work. However, the 15-minute piece does not include the programmatically described stages. Sylvia’s Lullaby moving forward optimistically, pulsing with life. With sheet music, you can draw visible the poor Finnish national romantic landscape, describe confusing life situations and take you to new worlds with an oriental theme. The work curves beautifully from the beginning of life to its end.

by Edvard Grieg the ever-lovely piano concerto in A minor got a worthy interpreter. Alessio Baxin the pianism is dazzling. Exactly, according to my own opinion, the accent notes picked out from the chord progressions made the music sparkle. In the cadenza of the first movement, Bax dismantled the themes of Grieg’s concerto into atoms, putting it together into a new, but recognizable work of art.

The balance between piano and orchestra was an excellent conductor by Ruth Reinhardt selected as its main line an almost chamber-musical, intimate approach. Bax, who makes full use of the tonal world of the piano, and the orchestra, which even turns inward in its sound, formed an interesting whole.

Conductor Reinhardt likes Antonin Dvořá too from the fifth symphony, and it was heard. The symphony progressed hurriedly and brightly. The minor theme of the second movement did not get over in its sadness, because Reinhardt danced the orchestra enthusiastically and determinedly through the surprises of the third movement to the end.

Ruth Reinhardt knows what she wants and how to do it. The Helsinki City Orchestra reacts sensitively to requests. If one day Reinhardt gets to experience the power of the smile he gave the players, there is no limit to the brilliant career of the 35-year-old conductor.