Concert review | “The choir members can’t seem to breathe anymore” – an exceptionally skilled Estonian choir was heard in Espoo

Concert review|Grammy-awarded Vox Clamantis dripped Arvo Pärt’s tunes into place in a unique way.

Organ night and Aaria festival. Vox Clamantis led by Jaan-Eik Tulve in Espoo Cathedral on 18.7. – Creek, Saar, Tulve, Pärt.

Grammy Award Winner top Estonian choir Vox Clamantis set expectations high. The choir, which specializes in performing Gregorian and Estonian music, had chosen songs familiar to Finnish choirs for the Urkuyö ja Aaria festival’s repertoire Cyril of Greece, Mart Island and Arvo Pärtin songs.

Vox Clamantis took all these works to the next level. Now the tradition of the singing people was not presented at a high level, but something new was created in the works, made possible by the skill of each singer.

Originally it was natural for a choir specializing in Gregorian chant to step on stage while singing the antiphon Mandatu Novum.

The program alternated between the contemporary stars of Estonian choral composition, Cyrillus Kreek (1889–1962) with his spiritual works and Mart Saar (1882–1963) with his folk song-based works. Arvo Pärt’s (1932–) production created a fine contrast to the charming harmony worlds of the previous generation.

It was very interesting Helena Tulven (1952–) presented as the only one Gloria (2023), which again grew from the soil of its predecessors. However, it was its own choral musical evolution. Gloria is a successful description of an attempt to glorify a troubled modern man.

Is it’s fascinating to watch how the same biblical texts or folk songs change over the centuries into different musical images of the times. The harmonious sense of Greece and Saari produce pleasant listening, no matter what of Jesus about the birth I will come from heaven– or about the departure of a loved one You yourself went far – from the folk song.

Vox Clamantis is perfect for presenting Arvo Pärt’s recognizable tonal language, tintinnabul. Pärt has composed numerous works for this choir. The Deer’s Cry was the most impressive part of the concert. It was sung that everywhere and in every way Christ is.

Chorus leader Jaan-Eik Tulve skillfully uses his instrument. At this level, the choristers apparently no longer breathe or smile. The music is created based on the script.

The best possible came out of Pärt’s music, but with some works I was left asking for feelings.

Mart Island Why are you nuts, dammit? (Why do you cry, oak tree?) took the most recognizably singing folk to its empowering roots. Pärtin closed the concert And I heard the voice… did The Bible’s Book of Revelation from the text clip, completely new with visions focused on breathing. We want to express something with those texts as well. Joy too.