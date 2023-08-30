Concert review | The British rock band performed in the Huvila tent in a place that was too small, and therefore the atmosphere of the gig was at its peak

Nothing But Thieves played a delightful rock concert in the Huvila tent, where the atmosphere was exceptional.

Rock

Nothing But Thieves and Lake Jons in the Huvila tent of the Helsinki festival weeks on Tuesday 29.8.

Rarely In Finland, at the gig, you will experience the same ecstatic atmosphere as when the British rock band Nothing But Thieves performed in the Huvila tent on Tuesday night.

Sure, you can find a mixed mood at, for example, small-circle punk or metal gigs, but when we talk about mainstream music, there was something special in the air at Nothing But Thieves’ concert.

Right from the first encore, people sang along wildly and even in the raised stands, they bounced so that the floor below shook. After the songs, the band received such long applause that sometimes there was no end to it at all.

The band itself enjoyed performing in front of the eyes. When the crowd went wild Tomorrow Is Close -song to a stadium-concert-like collective shout, the soloist performed in a relaxed and cheerful mood throughout the show Conor Mason genuinely confused.

Just like at a good old rock concert, several people repeated after the show. It was easy to see connections with, for example, classic bands of the 2000s such as The Killers, The Strokes and Arctic Monkeys.

Above Nothing But Thieves differs from the mentioned ones in that it would be pointless to imagine the others performing in the Huvila tent for 1,700 people. Nothing But Thieves is unlikely to return there either. On Wednesday, Provinssi announced that it will bring the band as one of its main performers next summer.

In one of the interludes, the band stated that it says something about the economic situation of our country when we have been able to afford to bring them here, because it is expensive to come here. It was preceded by the Brexit homeland barking that several British artists took into their repertoire.

“When I come over to this side of the world, I remember what a crappy place Britain is,” Mason said.

Juhlaviikot had made a model performance by grabbing the band as a performer while it still happened to be possible. The band’s momentum is strong now. Last weekend, the band performed on the main stage at the Leeds and Reading festivals, which attracted around 80,000 people. Already in the second year, it performed in London at the 20,000-seat O2 arena.

Somewhat surprisingly, Nothing But Thieves has not become a band that, for example, big British newspapers would have written massive articles about. Soloist Mason is hardly a celebrity as the frontman of a popular band.

As with many concerts of international artists recently, special restrictions were placed on the filming of Nothing But Thieves’ concert. The gig could not be filmed in front of the stage or in the front row, but in the middle of the audience.

by Nothing But Thieves sensitive pop rock songs may not be the most original compositions in the world, but in their genre they are downright delightful – especially at a time when there is too little traditional guitar rock on radio playlists.

New Dead Club City song from the album Welcome to the DCC is such a good gig opening song that you’d think many bands would be jealous. Slower Sorry and Overcome are perfect emotional songs, and the band’s biggest hit heard as the second encore Amsterdam is a great song to rock the crowd anywhere.

Many of the songs required singer Mason to reach quite high pitches, but the song sounded wonderful throughout the show, almost flawless. The band played flawlessly – just like at a good old rock concert.

Before Nothing But Thieves was warmed up by the Finnish indie band Lake Jons, recording for a New York label, who released a new album this year after a hiatus of many years.

Lake Jons’ folk-inspired indie rock was a good opening for the evening. It was pleasant that the band performed in the Huvila tent with a large lineup. In total, a soloist was heard on stage for some of the songs Joel Jonsin in addition, eight people play.