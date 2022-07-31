Concert Review | The big generational celebration of Finnish rock in Ratina, offered by Hassisen Kone, was musically diamond-hard

As the skipper of Hassisen’s plane, singer Ismo Alanko stepped in front of the largest audience of his career as casually as if he had arrived at a family party.

Tampere

Rock

Hassisen’s Kone 40 years later concert at Ratina Stadium in Tampere on July 30

Its noticed the skipper’s nature immediately.

When Ismo Alanko stepped onto the stage of the sold-out Ratina stadium with the bow of Hassisen Kone, he looked disconcertingly relaxed – when you consider the fact that he was also stepping in front of the largest audience of his career so far.

I have seen Alango numerous times in concert with different ensembles. In addition to the consistent quality, the performances have had in common the fact that the first few songs of the concert have been spent before Alanko has melted his full-body cast.

Now there was no sign of excitement, but the Maestro, smiling and talking casually, began to wrap Ratina’s sold-out audience around his little finger before even the first note had been heard, as casually as if he had arrived at a family party. Ratina’s 40 years later concert was about a kind of family celebration of a certain generation of Finnish rock.

Lowland knew that almost every person in the audience loved the songs that would soon be heard. Nothing needed to be proven, nothing needed a “probator”.

From the nature of the skipper, you could conclude that the ensemble of a good couple of hours had been trained over the past two years into such a diamond pattern that all you had to do was throw yourself in and enjoy it – both on stage and in the audience.

Of course, Ratina was not only about Alango.

All four members of Hassisen Kone’s first line-up – the bassist Jussi Kinnusthe drummer Harri from Kinnus and a guitarist Reijo from Hieta – were depicted democratically framed in gold-edged boards. The key duo of Kone’s early lineup, the rhythm group of the Kinnusen brothers, got at least as much attention in close-ups as Alanko.

Mainio was also a solution where you could watch the whole band at the same time from the big screen on the back wall of the stage, almost as if you were sitting in the front row.

The band the chronology of history was followed in reverse order.

The show started with material from the last of Kone’s three albums, Harsoinen teras. The solution was functional. The creeping atmosphere of the album’s title track increased the tension nicely, and the big seven-piece lineup immediately convincingly created a large, stadium-enveloping soundscape.

Eero “Safka” Pekkonen behind his keyboard, dazed Restless legs – in the classic version and in the ones that are stronger than the album version The bubble sparkles and Long live the dead -songs, Kone’s guitarist from the last stage especially came into the spotlight Jukka Orma, who strutted on stage like a real rock star in his all-white suit, with his Gretch guitar and hair continuing the same color tone. The non-Finnish presence of the guitarist reminded me of the 1990s David Bowie.

The sold-out Hassisen Kone’s concert filled the Ratina stadium on Saturday.

Musically the first part of the concert was especially the saxophonist Antti Sepon party. Alanko has often stated that he is not a big fan of black music, but when performed live and with a big band, and especially winged by the sound parts played by Sepo, the Jykevä groove of African-American origin emerged from the material of Harsoinen steel in the Tampere sky.

Majestically swampy Fear– after the song, the guitarist changes from Ormas to Hietas and to a smaller lineup Gossip youth celebrities – as the song started, it happened as if without noticing.

At the same time, the actual generational bacchanals started. Hassisen Kone’s second album released in 1981 Ugly tunes has seen the light of day a year earlier Here comes Russia -like the debut, for many Finns born in the 1960s, a personal key experience in terms of discovering rock music and forming a musical taste.

The drama worked at every turn. The introduction of the members of the lineup was cleverly timed before Hassien Kone’s title song, but some distance Jesus is coming -after the song: “it wasn’t Jesus who came, but Hassisen’s Machine!”

Lyrics listened to throughout, Alango’s mental landscape examines the world from the perspectives of doomsday, inevitable death, and temporality. Hassisen Kone’s mental landscape is very “Capricorn”, but less stylized.

It’s easy even for a representative of the younger generation to believe that it’s a mental landscape like the one in the back alleys of Joensuu in the 1970s, reading Kafka. In a way, Alanko has always varied the same landscape, split different shades of gray. Also the solo works of the past years, such as Finland fell from the tree and Gray is a good coloradapted in slightly different ways and in a more mature way, tell the same story about how, wait for it, “everything goes to hell in the end”.

This is also a narrative that hasn’t really been questioned in Finnish rock. New colors have started to enter the coloring book only in the last ten years, when the Finnish hip-hop generation has been able to really repaint the mental landscape of Finnish light music and iskelmälä pop.

In hip-hop, for example, the idea that the most durable and touching art is always automatically born from anxiety, whether existential or communal, is completely foreign.

Hassisen Kone was founded more than 40 years ago in 1979. Ismo Alanko is its original singer.

If There were young people in Ratina, for whom Kone’s 40th anniversary was their first exposure to the band, and more broadly to the Finnish rock of Kone’s era, the experience was certainly “exotic”. Or at least it “sounded old-fashioned” in the way that young people think the music of their parents’ generation sounds old-fashioned.

It doesn’t matter if the music is brand new or made decades ago. When you hear it for the first time, it is always new to the listener. Experiencing music recorded a long time ago does not always mean experiencing nostalgia.

Kone also sounded surprisingly current in Ratina. If you could listen to the lyrics past the filter of nostalgia, they are in no way particularly anchored in the world of the fold of the 1970s and 80s. If you changed a few words and proper names here and there, they could have been written this year. Their message would still seem completely valid.

Brighter The era represented by the machine was reflected through music.

Published in 1981 Good to be -the song’s era-specific post-punk corner magnificence was perfectly preserved in the stadium conditions. Kone’s mid-century songs are riff-centric and angular, written in the glow of post-punk enthusiasm, and the same glow of their era was still transmitted through them.

On the other hand, for example On this road was still floating under the sky of Tampere, almost unreal from time and geographical locations.

When we reached the end of the concert Here comes Russia section, Alanko jokingly stated that “Hassinen Konee is about youth music”. He reminded that he was 21 years old and bassist Jussi Kinnunen was only 19, when the band’s career was already packed.

“So let’s play that youth music,” Alanko continued.

It was exhilarating how the guys in their sixties managed to whip out of themselves a breathless tempo tantrum that was compared to the young Ramones, during which the rest of the band and the audience were pulled out.