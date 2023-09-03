Concert Review | The audience loved Sanni’s restless chatter at the party gig, which swelled into a charming sing-along

At the celebratory gig of Sanni’s 10-year career in the Huvila tent, there was an atmosphere of charm.

Pop

Sanni: Sanniversary at Huvila on Saturday 2.9. – The program of the Helsinki festival weeks.

Right I have never heard anything like this. The audience sings so loudly that it is not sure if it is a concert or a sing-along event.

Sanni Kurkisuo celebrated his 10-year career as an artist on Saturday evening in the sold-out Huvila tent. During the hour and a half, we naturally heard a cross-section of the artist’s career Mess me up -from the debut album to the latest songs, completely produced by Sanni himself.

Sanniversary, the jubilee tour ending at Villa, hits a challenging point in the artist’s career. It’s been years since Sanni’s last really big hit, and the new songs don’t have the same soulfulness and appeal as the artist’s 2010s masterpieces.

Sanni seems to be at some kind of crossroads with his artistry. Last year, he decided not to release the band Ruusut Alpo Nummelin, Jukka Immonen and Jori Roosberg’s the fifth album made with

Five songs from the album were finally released on an EP titled In progress. At the villa, Sanni told the audience what happened after that. He traveled alone to Berlin to make songs. A teller of death was born To the shore of Haukilahti. That, as well as another song released from the upcoming fifth album Mindscapes, the only author and producer is Sanni himself.

He has taken his artistic production completely into his own hands and is free to show where it leads.

“There is such a good energy flowing here, can you feel it here?” Sanni comments on the electric atmosphere of the Huvila tent.

Evening started with Sanni’s first single Princesses and astronauts. Followed by that If I am real is still one of the finest displays of Sanni’s lyricist’s talent.

In Sanni’s best songs, we inevitably point to the golden intersection between relatability and artistic expression, when inner pain takes shape as part of a recognizable everyday landscape with Ikeos and Netflix series.

Heard at the beginning We are no longer us – started singing together with such a loud volume that Sanni seemed genuinely surprised by the charming atmosphere of Huvila. I wish the evening had continued like this, built around Sanni’s own great songs, but this was followed by plenty of covers and storytelling.

As a performer, Sanni does not aim for remote coolness. He is the model of a “restless babbler”. However, the audience didn’t seem to mind such roars as:

“Are you ready…to pay my bills?”

Sanni performed twice in Huvila on Saturday. There was also an age-restricted gig during the day.

From somewhere that’s why Sanni decided to bring something familiar from the festival stages to Huvila Only life – potpourri, which he has been performing for at least five years. He also remembered the program format and the crying there.

The potpourri was soon followed by another, acoustically performed compilation of Sanni’s own songs: Goofs, What if he sees them, Oh that’s you Hello spring and In progress. The audience was especially delighted Goofs– from a song that is rarely heard at Sanni’s concerts. I wish he had pulled it in its entirety, for example Only life -instead of juncture.

However, there were more covers. Sanni’s touring band Sampo Sundström and Jesse Mäläskä accompanied with cello and double bass From Juha Tapio borrowed, rendered pathetic You’re good for anyone – song. A version was also heard later Cheekin from the classic Diamonds are forever.

Sanni performed with his usual energy, a big smile on his face, strutting on stage, ripping the guitar. He sometimes focused too much on the audience’s singing and less on his own interpretation. But the public was completely on Sanni’s side. Towards the end, the seating pavilion of the villa tent also stood up and swayed so that the structures sagged.

Sanni sang to the audience in the packed Huvila tent.

Sannin in terms of storytelling, the most touching speech, although in some places falling into positivity jargon (“You are enough”), was heard in the encore.

Sanni first What if he sees them -song by saying that at the time of writing it in 2015, he still didn’t dare to be himself. Last year, he publicly confirmed his relationship for the first time Shirly Karvinen with.

“And now that I’m here, celebrating a 10-year career with you, it feels really good to be really openly me these days.”

This was answered with an encouraging storm of shouts, which Sanni received with emotion.

Of course, the last song was the biggest domestic song of the 2010s, the most played on the radio in the last decade in the 2080s. It started in silence with a joint song, which surely carried over to the other side of Tokoinranta and beyond.

The moment was, in a word, magical and summed up the impact of Sanni’s career. His songs have become common songs.