Concert Review | The alternative music classic band returned for two basement gigs

Shadowplay celebrated its 40th anniversary with rare appearances.

Rock

Shadowplay at Bar Loose 25.11. Brandi Ifgray (vocals, piano), Marco Kosonen (trumpet), Timo Vikkula (guitar), Sam Shingler (guitar), Hande Virkki (bass) and Ykä Knuuttila (drums).

by the Shadowplay band the dark decadence of the night suits Bar Loose’s black basement well, but the audience couldn’t fit there. The tickets for the two nights were sold out in no time.

Formed exactly 40 years ago, the band has never charted or enjoyed mass popularity, and it doesn’t perform often. The last time was in February 2016 in Tavastia.

But Shadowplay has never stopped and slowly it has developed into a respected institution of Finnish alternative music, which diggars are fervently digging. In any case, there are enough of them that many were left to mourn the lack of a ticket.

Maybe rarely the pace of performance encourages doing things well when they are undertaken. A break of almost seven years was not heard in the handsome ensemble. Apparently, a lot of time had been spent on the exercises.

Music was heard for an hour and a half. Even many younger bands settle for less.

In honor of the 40th anniversary, the Bela Lugosi club, which started around the same time as Shadowplay, had been revived around the concerts, whose DJ veterans Samurai-Timppa and Herbert Hop played the same music as in the ancient 1980s.

Band started calling Colourblind-song by Joy Division Shadowplay– on top of the song. The band once got its name from that song.

In the basement space, the stage is low, so most of the audience saw mostly the singer sitting at the piano Brandi from Ifgray mainly the hair. The attention was focused on the trumpet player standing in the middle of the stage To Marco Kosose.

Whether you follow the lyrics or not, the song is inevitably central to identifying with the music. Therefore, the singer’s invisibility created a slightly alienating impression.

On the other hand, it suits Shadowplay’s music, where raw punk is combined with jazzy refined tones of piano and trumpet. It can remind you of Berlin during the Weimar Republic, where Brecht seems to be developing its alienating effect.

Shadowplay’s music is not difficult or experimental, but the general public seems to have fallen between its different styles.

If Shadowplay has performed rarely, it has recorded even less often. The newest of the three LPs is already 25 years old. However, Tavastia heard a bunch of unrecorded songs. This time the band stuck to their classics.

At Bar Loose, Shadowplay rumbled maybe a little rockier than usual. It might have been wise, because in a small and full space it is not easy to play with the most delicate nuances. The concert was the loudest of the year.

The penultimate song was Shadowplay’s biggest classic and debut single Night Porter (1985). After that came Iggy Pop’s From Search and Destroy such a crazy interpretation that the Stooges would surely have approved.

Heard as extra Ashtray-song is Shadowplay’s most jazzy and serene ending to the intense concert.

Next You don’t have to wait more than six years for Shadowplay’s gig if you missed a ticket this weekend. The band will play at Ääniwall already in March.