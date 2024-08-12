Concert review | The almost sold-out Musiikkitalo was enchanted by the skill of pianist Jevgeni Kisin

Concert review|Yevgeni Kisin’s touch was richly singing and nuanced.

Classic

Jevgeni Kisin’s piano recital at Musiikkitalo on August 11. – Beethoven, Chopin, Brahms, Prokofiev.

Summer since then, the public’s hunger for classical music has grown. The music house was almost sold out Yevgeni Kisinin live.

The balanced, beautiful and poetic concert made its listeners obviously satisfied.

All the composers of the concert were well known to the audience. From Beethoven, From Chopin and from Brahms However, Kisin had chosen rarely heard works.

Beethoven’s piano sonata no. 27 in E minor op. 90 is the last work of the composer’s second sonata season. The composer renounces the pursuit of virtuoso effect. The two-part work is lyrically personal in its expression.

The presentation of the first part is “lively, emotionally and expressively”. In Kisin’s hands, the part was a lightly brilliant play fight, which ran lively rhythmically along the keyboard, in the alternation of fast allegro motifs and lyrical themes, interspersed with dramatic gestures.

Kisin’s touch was richly singing and nuanced. The whole first part was an introduction to the gentle slow part. Its theme is like a beautiful folk song, which the listener feels he has known for a long time.

Chopin’s F sharp minor nocturne op. 48 is not one of its composer’s most familiar works either. It doesn’t have the same plasticity and melodic sensitivity as other nocturnes, but what made it interesting was the slightly tired, dreamlike wandering melodic enchantment.

F minor fantasy op. 49 is a familiar work. It breathes a martial national pathos.

As heroic as Kisi’s fantasy was played, there was nothing agitated and tense about its dramatic accents. Dynamic peace and balance reigned in the glorious virtuosity. Kisin said a captivating hero drama. Steinway sounds at its most beautiful even in storms.

Rarely hears Brahms’ opus ten four ballads. Instead, ballad opus 118 is familiar.

Kisin conjured into the ballads the dark, northern world of sounds that once enchanted a friend of Brahms Schumann’s. The only one that clearly stood out in terms of character was the third, B minor intermezzo, whose bursting fast rhythm motif brought a dazzling contrast to the gloom.

Prokofiev in the second piano sonata in D minor, he found his own modern, motoric rhythmic and sonically sharp tonality and left Rachmaninoff and Scriabin’s late romantic traces behind.

However, these echoes were still heard in Kisin’s poetic touch.

Kisin played the sonata with such playful lightness that the listener probably didn’t even think about how difficult the piece is.

Extras, Chopin’s Mazurka, Prokofiev Love for three oranges -march and Brahms’s Waltz in A flat major were a smile-radiating finale.