Concert review | Sinfonia Lahti managed to interpret Mahler at times “indescribably movingly”

Concert review|The first version of Mahler’s first symphony received rave reviews at its premiere in 1889. It was better now.

14.9. 19:29

Tapiola Sinfonietta and Sinfonia Lahti in Tapiolasal on 13 September, conductor Dalia Stasevska. – Thorvaldsdottir, G. Mahler.

Tapiola Sinfonietta and Sinfonia Lahti’s joint concert, which has become a tradition every few years, combined two works of the same spirit, but apparently completely different.

Icelandic Anna Thorvaldsdottir I WILL (2018) is related to the trend of creating “universes” in contemporary music, where one moves freely in time, in various dream and metaverses, or imagines physical processes that go beyond everyday perception.

Thorvaldsdottir arranges the tried and tested tonal effects of contemporary music into slow continuums in three fairly similar-sounding parts. From the rest of the thin emptiness, hisses, crackles, menacing hum, sudden twitches and persistently growing roar, a melodic passage a few notes lower emerges for a moment, which could be interpreted as a person pondering his part in the whirlwind of time.

Famous are by Gustav Mahler to Sibelius uttered words: “The symphony must be like the world: it must include everything.”

“ Mahler borrows his own heart-wrenching song melodies about a rejected love that begins to fade away from the surrounding beauty.

Mahler’s the first version of the first symphony received critical acclaim at its premiere in 1889. Mahler had included “everything”: the high, the low and the trivial, the clapping of the hand, distant hunting horns, the ringing of street musicians, the almost reckless barking of a wounded soul.

The symphony is probably the first piece of music where time is not the same for everyone. Woodwinds imitating birds and distant trumpets play at their own pace, ignoring the rest of the orchestra. Also new was the approach effect of the opening section, from the barely audible distance to brazenly resounding brass fanfare.

The combined orchestras were crammed into the corners of Tapiolasal’s stage. Even though there was more noise than the space could hold, it was interesting to hear these works together.

Dalia Stasevska held a forty minute one AIŌN’s leisurely, processes made of the same materials but organized in different directions in a suitable way, so that the form took shape.

Many instrument groups and soloists were able to shine in Mahler’s symphony. The second part was interpreted by Ländler Stasevska Of Beethovena in the familiar sharp scherzo style.

The emotional center of the symphony, one of the most moving symphonic movements of all time, was the slow movement, which begins with the solo double bass playing Jaakko honey -canon in minor. A simple but insidious melody for the player was performed by Sinfonia Lahti Vieraileva, the double bass conductor Lee Philip with the orchestra’s own Guadagnini double bass, unspeakably moving.

