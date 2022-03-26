Concert Review SF-Blues’ gig went without any surprises – The restrained blues veterans politely gave space to each other and the youngest guests

Blues is playing in everything, Pepe Ahlqvist summed up the style spectrum of the concert night, bridging the musical breadth of the anniversary-celebrating SF-Blues.

Blues, rock

SF-Blues with his guests and at the Honey B Family Culture House on March 25, 2022

SF-Bluesin The singing and solo front row of the 20th anniversary tour stands the same as the opening year and the 10th anniversary celebrations: Pepe Ahlqvist, Dave Lindholm and Heikki Silvennoinen. Bassist Mikko Löytyn the pair of rods is currently a drummer Harri Ala-Kojolaand no ferry rush.

Heikki Silvennoinen, Dave Lindholm and backing bassist Mikko Löytty joined forces in the name of SF-Blues in 2002, when a 60-gig tour took place.

The tours have their own changing visitors, and depending on the nature of the roots, the evenings are performed in changing formations, so that everyone would be equally comfortable. The serving certainly played but surprises were avoided.

This seems to remain a common feeling at the Culture House as well, when the celebration tour of the nine performances reached its second stage.

In everything the blues sound, Ahlqvist acknowledged. Numerous classics classified as familiar hit blues were heard, but also more.

Jukka Gustavson is always live in captivity and often interprets Procol Harum, but is less often heard Bringing Home the Baconand after all Ile Kallio previously presented Jeff Beck -diggailu, but now the instrumental sounds tributary Cause We’ve Ended as Lovers.

Jukka Gustavson is a sought-after visitor in all musicianship referring to the blues and rock of the 60’s, and is known as a friend of Heikki Silvennoinen’s Humpel humor.

In my opinion, it would have been great to have these blues not have been emphasized as the solo numbers of the artists who received the spotlight. Where did that painful bundle breakdown, solo wand recycling, and guy tightening go?

As a listener, I’d rather be surprised at where the playing chemistry is driving here and now, and I don’t think I would be afraid of bolder throws on SF-Blues terms. The night before, Turku was reportedly played for three hours – were you enthusiastic about solo flying then?

Lindholm in any case, he flashed his expressive power and his slippery playing was one of the spices of the evening. Ahlqvist’s harp would be heard more, but Silvennoinen’s blues skills, which are rarely heard today, were unfortunately even underutilized. Too many guitars, he desperately laughed at the audience on both sets, temporarily leaving the stage to make room for the others.

On the other hand, the recipe includes giving that space to the younger generations as well.

Noora Louhimo, a strong voice who mentioned Janis Joplin as her great inspiration but interpreted James more convincingly, took the stage without taking a course.

Pepe’s younger guitarist son, born during SF-Blues’ first tour Jan Ahlqvist got a unique place to show off his skills, and a soloist in Battle Beast Noora Louhimo brought both strong voice resources and command power to the stage. When he commanded, the audience also stood up.

The tasty mini-set of the Honey B Family, which appeared as an addition to Helsinki on the tour, puffed on the concept of blues creatively and with a sense of style: especially Aija Puurtinen the glorious song enchanted again.