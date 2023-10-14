Concert review | Sebastian Fagerlund’s new work is a hauntingly beautiful waking dream

Helena’s Song originated from the fragile Helena character in Fagerlund’s Höstsonaten opera.

Classic

Helsinki City Orchestra at Musiikkitalo 13.10. John Storgårds, conductor and violinist. – Fagerlund, Sibelius, Bruckner.

by Sebastian Fagerlund a new work, 11 minutes long Helena’s Song hovers fascinatingly beautifully and hauntingly poetically on the borders of sleep and wakefulness. Fagerlund paints an impressionist-neo-romantic mental landscape for violin and orchestra.

The performance was led by John Storgårdswho was also the violinist in the performance.

Helena is star pianist Charlotte’s second, sick daughter in Fagerlund’s fine opera Höstsonatewhich gave rise to Ingmar Bergman from the movie of the same name.

Fagerlund says that the most important scene in the opera for him is in the second act, where Helena, who had been mute until then, suddenly gets up in a dreamlike manner and begins to tell about what she experienced. Helena’s Song begins with the piano’s gradually rising scale, from darkness to light.

Fagerlund uses the motif and color palette of the symphony orchestra in an imaginatively rich way.

Music describes a mental process in a constant state of change, where various opposing impulses, colors and shades meet, drift apart, break, merge, fight with each other and reconcile.

Storgårds dreamily singing, winding, soaring and sometimes plunging violin is obviously Helena’s fragile and sensitive mind, but the whole orchestra is a ringing, vibrating image of Helena’s conscious and unconscious feelings and sensations. Some of the screams of the instruments are heard as if from a disturbing outside world.

Storgårds knows the acoustic properties of the Music Hall. From Fagerlund’s work, he conjured up a warm, spacious sound space that pulsated and breathed, tickling both the auditory and tactile senses of the audience.

An emotional journey continued Sibelius In a fairy talein which Storgårds led the audience to a familiar and beloved, always equally exciting national romantic-Kaleva musical adventure.

The rhythmic motifs of the fairy tale swung like a deer, varying their beats suggestively. It’s hard to say which was more impressive: the wild rhythmic ecstasy of the end or the mysterious epilogue, in which by Christoffer Sundqvist the clarinet wandered mesmerizingly in a silent forest of sounds.

Bruckner’s when conducting the third symphony in D minor, Storgårds was a great symphonic master builder who, with unwavering calmness, erected the monumental form of the hour-long piece.

A symphony is built from a kind of blocks. The mighty climbs of the first part, with their heroic brassy rhythmic rhythms, are interrupted by the chirping of birds.

Storgårds has a knack for making sharp cuts sound completely obvious. The dynamic movement continued with tension through the seams.

Bruckner is often considered a sacred composer, but he also has a folk side. In the scherzo of the third symphony, a ländler is danced, and in the finale, a cheerful polka next to the brass chorale.