Concert review | Rachmaninoff’s Rusty Chalices became one of the highlights of Nicholas Collon’s season

The Radio Symphony Orchestra at Musiikkitalo on Friday 19 May, Nicholas Collon, conductor, Iwona Sobotka, soprano, Giorgi Sturua, tenor, Yuriy Yurchuk, baritone, Musiikkitalo choir, Eleriin Müüripeal, choir coaching. – Ligeti, Messiaen, Rachmaninov.

Imagination and the thought-provoking concert program went back fifty years in history.

György Ligeti Atmospheres läväitt 1961 brought a revolutionary table setting to the table, the artificial resources of which composers serve as fresh food even today. A tapering cluster of 56 different pitches, the tone bouquet, continues to amaze. So do non-traditional playing styles, which are like a ready-made encyclopedia for others to use.

Even though Ligeti must be played – performed – like an engineer, following the instructions as precisely as possible, Atmospheres always sounds different, because the balance of large sound masses inevitably varies.

of Nicholas Collon and the RSO’s performance inspired holy concentration by the iconic work.

A different kind of holiness was represented Olivier Messiaen early work, four symphonic meditations L’ascension (Ascension to Heaven) from 1933. It already has the thorn-framed joy familiar from mature production and the sweetness of heaven redeemed with the blood of Christ. The birds are also already present.

Suddenly no information found whether Sergei Rachmaninoff choral symphony Peal (1913) never performed in Finland. Rarely anyway. You could almost argue that it is Rachmaninov’s finest piece, very demanding especially for the choir.

The choir of the music house served it convincingly enough, especially in full force, although more sharpness of accentuation and respect for pianissimos was missing.

Symbolist poet by Konstantin Balmont freely Russian Edgar Allan Poe The poem paints the arc of human life through the ringing of bells dear to Rachmaninov: bells, wedding bells, fire bells and funeral bells.

In the first part, a Georgian tenor Giorgi Sturua had to fight against the chorus and thick orchestration.

“ The English horn sounded for the last trip.

Slow some set off a sleepy and foreboding mood despite the wedding theme, especially Rachmaninov’s obsession Dies irae – with the repetition of the opening notes of the tune (Day of Anger). Polish Iwona Sobotka the soprano carried beautifully.

In the third, choral part, distress, horror, panic and destruction break out. With the infrequent ringing of funeral bells Sanna Niemikunnansen the English horn sounded for the last trip.

There was something paradoxically tragic about the heart-wrenching Ukrainian baritone Yuriy Yurchuk among the soloists, with the clearest pronunciation of Russia, he sang about rusty funeral bells, which loom over both the wrong and the right-minded.

Raising a significant work from semi-oblivion as an excellent performance will be remembered as one of the highlights of Collon’s season.