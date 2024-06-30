Concert review | PMMP’s first comeback gig in Provinssi was timid due to the pressure of emotions, but strong

Concert review|PMMP came to the Provincial stage in a frenzy and confused by all the emotions. Musically, the stylish and touching concert had the feeling of a tender goodbye.

Seinäjoki

When the PMMP until the expected first comeback gig on the Provinssi main stage, there is still about an hour to go, the air feels heavy to breathe. There is weight in everything: waiting, movement, the confused compression of the past and the present. We sit in front of the stage and play cards. In the front row, thirty-somethings buried in glitter dust jump on their feet and scream Travel song chorus: